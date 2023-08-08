Jake Paul and Nate Diaz both suspended following Aug. 5 boxing match

Celebrity boxer Jake Paul and former UFC welterweight attraction Nate Diaz battled for 10 rounds atop the DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) boxing card last weekend (Sat., Aug. 5, 2023) in Dallas, with “The Problem Child” dropping the Stockton scrapper en route to capturing a unanimous decision victory.
Following their “Lone Star State” affair, which also included victories for Amanda Serrano, Ashton Sylve, and Shadasia Green, among others, Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation handed down its list of mandatory medical suspensions, courtesy of MMA Junkie, sitting both Paul and Diaz for 31 days.
Complete “Paul vs. Diaz” medical suspensions below:
Jake Paul: Suspended 31 days
Nate Diaz: Suspended 31 days
Amanda Serrano: Suspended 31 days
Heather Hardy: Suspended 46 days
Chris Avila: Suspended 19 days
Jeremy Stephens: Suspended 19 days
Ashton Sylve: Suspended 13 days
William Silva: Suspended 61 days
Shadasia Green: Suspended 31 days
Olivia Curry: Suspended 31 days
Alan Sanchez: Suspended 31 days
Angel Beltran: Suspended 31 days
Kevin Newman II: Suspended 25 days
Quilisto Madera: Suspended 46 days
Jose Aguayo: Suspended 13 days
Noel Cavazos: Suspended 31 days
Luciano Ramos: Suspended 13 days
Cee Jay Hamilton: Suspended 13 days
Just a quick reminder: Fighters often return to action much quicker once doctors give them the green light. The lengthy suspensions are just a precaution in most cases. In addition, not all injuries are recorded during the post-fight examination and often times surface in follow-up tests, which can lead to extended timeouts.
