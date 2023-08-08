Jake Paul and Nate Diaz both suspended following Aug. 5 boxing match

Celebrity boxer Jake Paul and former UFC welterweight attraction Nate Diaz battled for 10 rounds atop the DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) boxing card last weekend (Sat., Aug. 5, 2023) in Dallas, with “The Problem Child” dropping the Stockton scrapper en route to capturing a unanimous decision victory.

Following their “Lone Star State” affair, which also included victories for Amanda Serrano, Ashton Sylve, and Shadasia Green, among others, Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation handed down its list of mandatory medical suspensions, courtesy of MMA Junkie, sitting both Paul and Diaz for 31 days.

Complete “Paul vs. Diaz” medical suspensions below:

Jake Paul: Suspended 31 days

Nate Diaz: Suspended 31 days

Amanda Serrano: Suspended 31 days

Heather Hardy: Suspended 46 days

Chris Avila: Suspended 19 days

Jeremy Stephens: Suspended 19 days

Ashton Sylve: Suspended 13 days

William Silva: Suspended 61 days

Shadasia Green: Suspended 31 days

Olivia Curry: Suspended 31 days

Alan Sanchez: Suspended 31 days

Angel Beltran: Suspended 31 days

Kevin Newman II: Suspended 25 days

Quilisto Madera: Suspended 46 days

Jose Aguayo: Suspended 13 days

Noel Cavazos: Suspended 31 days

Luciano Ramos: Suspended 13 days

Cee Jay Hamilton: Suspended 13 days

Just a quick reminder: Fighters often return to action much quicker once doctors give them the green light. The lengthy suspensions are just a precaution in most cases. In addition, not all injuries are recorded during the post-fight examination and often times surface in follow-up tests, which can lead to extended timeouts.

