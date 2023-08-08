Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis boxing match official for Oct. 14 in Manchester, for some reason

Social media influencer Logan Paul, who is now a bona fide wrestling star with WWE, will return to the (cough) “celebrity” boxing ring against combat sports whipping boy Dillon Danis as part of the Misfits Boxing pay-per-view (PPV) card on DAZN, scheduled for Sat., Oct. 14, 2023 at AO Arena in Manchester, England.

That’s the same card where partner in PRIME, KSI, fights Tommy “TNT” Fury, fresh off his split decision victory over Jake Paul. KSI’s brother and YouTube gamer “Deji” is also hoping to score a spot in the Oct. 14 lineup opposite Tik Tok sensation Bryce Hall, though nothing on that front should be considered official at this time.

Paul, perhaps best known in the “sweet science” circles for getting stiffed by Floyd Mayweasel, fought to a draw against KSI under amateur rules back in summer 2018 then dropped a split decision in their professional rematch the following year. As for Danis, this marks his boxing debut, having previously flaked against KSI earlier this year.

“October 14th, I’ll be gracing the boxing ring for my debut,” Danis wrote on Instagram. “Gotta show up because the Paul sisters have a phobia when it comes to actual combat.”

“They’re about to learn!” former training partner Conor McGregor added.

Expect more Misfits Boxing fight card announcements in the coming days.