Video: Deranged MMA fighter injects himself with green sludge during bizarre face off

Last weekend featured UFC Nashville and the boxing match between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz, so it’s understandable if you missed the hullabaloo surrounding Combat Night MMA. Specifically, featherweight headliner Jeremy “The Inevitable” Williams, who injected himself with green sludge during his weigh ins face off with opponent Latrell White.

Williams also made headlines for extracting his own tooth — Stu Price style — ahead of his Bryan Arocho fight last summer at Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando. Whatever you gotta do to get noticed, I suppose. Williams went on to defeat White by split decision, capturing the vacant featherweight title and improving his record to 5-0 in the process.

Here’s the full fight, courtesy of Combat Night:

Willams would make a fine addition to those daredevil promotions in Russia.

“My goal is to inspire and motivate others through my journey as an MMA fighter,” Williams wrote on his official website. “I hope that you are one of those people who can see that with hard work, dedication, and a positive mindset, anything is possible. Whether you’re interested in pursuing MMA yourself or simply looking for inspiration in your own life, I want to show you that with passion and persistence, you can achieve your dreams and overcome any obstacles that come your way. So join me on this journey, and let’s inspire each other to be the best we can be!”

I’m inspired to go watch the 1985 classic Re-Animator. Thanks Jeremy!