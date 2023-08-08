Undefeated Tatiana Suarez crashes Top 5 in latest UFC rankings update

It was a big night for strawweight sensation Tatiana Suarez, who kept her undefeated record intact by submitting former 115-pound titleholder Jessica Andrade in the UFC Nashville co-main event last weekend on ESPN (watch the highlights here). The two-time freestyle wrestling bronze medalist jumped six places to No. 4 in the official strawweight rankings and could find herself atop a very short list of eligible title contenders.

Suarez also cracked the Top 10 in the women’s pound-for-pound rankings.

As for Cory Sandhagen, who won his third straight in the bantamweight main event, he’ll remain at No. 4 after beating No. 7-ranked Rob Font, who also stays put after last weekend’s fight card in “Music City.” The 31 year-old “Sandman” suffered a triceps injury during the contest and will likely miss the rest of 2023 following arm surgery.

Here’s how UFC compiles its official rankings:

Rankings were generated by a voting panel made up of media members. The media members were asked to vote for who they feel are the top fighters in the UFC by weight-class and pound-for-pound. A fighter is only eligible to be voted on if they are in active status in the UFC. A fighter can appear in more than one weight division at a time. The champion and interim champion are considered to be in the top positions of their respective divisions and therefore are not eligible for voting by weight-class. However, the champions can be voted on for the pound-for-pound rankings.

Take a look at what the latest rankings field looks like courtesy of UFC.com. Note: (+/- = movement in rankings, T = tie, *NR = Not previously ranked).

MEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. (T) Jon Jones

1. (T) Alexander Volkanovski

3. Islam Makhachev

4. Leon Edwards

5. Israel Adesanya

6. Aljamain Sterling

7. Charles Oliveira

8. Kamaru Usman

9. Alexandre Pantoja

10. (T) Jiri Prochazka

10. (T) Alex Pereira

12. Max Holloway

13. Justin Gaethje

14. Jamahal Hill

15. Brandon Moreno

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Alexandre Pantoja

1. Brandon Moreno

2. Deiveson Figueiredo

3. Amir Albazi

4. Brandon Royval

5. Kai Kara France

6. Matheus Nicolau

7. Alex Perez

8. Matt Schnell

9. Tim Elliott +1

10. Manel Kape -1

11. Muhammad Mokaev

12. Su Mudaerji

13. Tagir Ulanbekov

14. Steve Erceg

15. David Dvorak

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Aljamain Sterling

1. Merab Dvalishvili

2. Sean O’Malley

3. Henry Cejudo

4. Cory Sandhagen

5. Petr Yan

6. Marlon Vera

7. Rob Font

8. Song Yadong

9. Dominick Cruz

10. Pedro Munhoz

11. Umar Nurmagomedov

12. Ricky Simon

13. Jonathan Martinez

14. Adrian Yanez

15. Chris Gutierrez

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: Alexander Volkanovski

1. Max Holloway

2. Yair Rodriguez

3. Brian Ortega

4. Arnold Allen

5. Ilia Topuria

6. Josh Emmett

7. Calvin Kattar

8. Chan Sung Jung

9. Giga Chikadze

10. Movsar Evloev

11. Bryce Mitchell +1

12. Sodiq Yusuff -1

13. Dan Ige

14. Edson Barboza

15. Alex Caceres

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: Islam Makhachev

1. Charles Oliveira

2. Justin Gaethje

3. Dustin Poirier

4. Beneil Dariush

5. Michael Chandler

6. Rafael Fiziev

7. Mateusz Gamrot

8. Arman Tsarukyan

9. Rafael dos Anjos

10. Dan Hooker

11. Grant Dawson

12. Jalin Turner

13. Renato Moicano

14. Matt Frevola

15. Diego Ferreira

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: Leon Edwards

1. Kamaru Usman

2. Colby Covington

3. Belal Muhammed

4. Khamzat Chimaev

5. Gilbert Burns

6. Shavkat Rakhmonov

7. Stephen Thompson

8. Geoff Neal

9. Sean Brady

10. Vicente Luque

11. Neil Magny

12. Kevin Holland

13. Ian Machado Garry

14. Jack Della Maddalena

15. Michael Chiesa

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: Israel Adesanya

1. Dricus Du Plessis

2. Robert Whittaker

3. Jared Cannonier

4. Marvin Vettori

5. Sean Strickland

6. Paulo Costa

7. Derek Brunson

8. Roman Dolidze

9. Jack Hermansson

10. Brendan Allen

11. Kelvin Gastelum

12. Nassourdine Imavov

13. Paul Craig

14. Chris Curtis

15. Andre Muniz

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Jamahal Hill

1. Jiri Prochazka

2. Magomed Ankalaev

3. Alex Pereira

4. Jan Blachowicz

5. Aleksandar Rakic

6. Nikita Krylov

7. Johnny Walker

8. Anthony Smith

9. Volkan Oezdemir

10. Ryan Spann

11. Azamat Murzakanov

12. Dominick Reyes

13. Khalil Rountree

14. Alonzo Menifield

15. Dustin Jacoby

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Jon Jones

1. Sergei Pavlovich

2. Ciryl Gane

3. Stipe Miocic

4. Tom Aspinall

5. Curtis Blaydes

6. Tai Tuivasa

7. Serghei Spivac

8. Alexander Volkov

9. Jailton Almeida

10. Derrick Lewis

11. Marcin Tybura

12. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

13. Alexandr Romanov

14. Chris Daukaus

15. Marcos Rogerio De Lima

WOMEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Alexa Grasso

2. Valentina Shevchenko

3. Weili Zhang

4. Rose Namajunas

5. Julianna Pena

6. (T) Carla Esparza

6. (T) Erin Blanchfield +1

8. Yan Xiaonan +1

9. Tatiana Suarez +6

10. Manon Fiorot

11. Taila Santos

12. Jessica Andrade -4

13. Raquel Pennington

14. Amanda Lemos -2

15. Mayra Bueno Silva -1

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: Zhang Weili

1. Carla Esparza

2. Rose Namajunas

3. Yan Xiaonan

4. Tatiana Suarez +6

5. Amanda Lemos -1

6. Jessica Andrade -1

7. Virna Jandiroba -1

8. Mackenzie Dern -1

9. Marina Rodriguez -1

10. Tecia Torres -1

11. Amanda Ribas

12. Luana Pinheiro

13. Michelle Waterson

14. Tabatha Ricci

15. Angela Hill

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Alexa Grasso

1. Valentina Shevchenko

2. Manon Fiorot

3. Erin Blanchfield

4. Talia Santos

5. Katlyn Chookagian +1

6. Jessica Andrade -1

7. Lauren Murphy

8. Maycee Barber

9. Jennifer Maia

10. Viviane Araújo

11. Amanda Ribas

12. Casey O’Neill

13. Andrea Lee

14. Tracy Cortez

15. Jasmine Jasudavicius

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: VACANT

1. Julianna Pena

2. Raquel Pennington

3. Mayra Bueno Silva

4. Ketlen Vieira

5. Irene Aldana

6. Holly Holm

7. Pannie Kianzad

8. Yana Santos

9. Karol Rosa

10. Macy Chiasson

11. Norma Dumont

12. Miesha Tate

13. Julia Avila

14. Josiane Nunes

15. Chelsea Chandler

You can expect these rankings to change around this time next week, particularly in the welterweight division, following the UFC Vegas 78: “Luque vs. Dos Anjos” mixed martial arts (MMA) event on ESPN and ESPN+ this Sat. night (Aug. 12, 2023) at APEX in Las Vegas.

For much more on that upcoming fight card click here.