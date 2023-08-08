Abandon ship! Stipe Miocic fans watch in horror as Jon Jones handles Gordon Ryan in leaked UFC 295 training video

This is not a good day to be a Stipe Miocic fan.

Reigning UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones recently leaked a clip of his UFC 295 training camp, which included a mat session with Gordon Ryan, widely-considered to be the world’s most formidable grappler — by everyone except Santa-hating Australians and drunk car wash attendants.

If Jones, 36, can capture the crown by rolling with “UFC washouts,” just imagine what he can do after spending his entire camp with a monster like Ryan.

“Bones” will make his first heavyweight title defense against Miocic, no stranger to championship straps. Their five-round affair headlines the upcoming UFC 295 pay-per-view (PPV) event, recently made official for Sat., Nov. 11, 2023 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

UFC 295 marks the first appearance for the 40 year-old Miocic in over two years and combat sports fans aghast at the consequences of a Jones-Ryan collaboration were already planning the former champ’s demise.

Yeah good luck Stipe.

And this is why [Jones] never loses.

This is bad news for Stipe.

Ohhh stipe is f*cked.

Stipe first round tap. Best wishes to him.

RIP Stipe.

Jones (27-1, 1 NC) has just seven career submissions — but certainly knows how to make them count.

“I’m not going to let him dictate what he wants to do,” Miocic recently said on the Believe You Me podcast. “I’m going to dictate what I want to do. I’m going to do what I want because the minute I let him stop doing what I want, I’ve lost the fight. But if I do what I want, my chances are a lot better of winning than losing. I’m walking out with the belt wrapped around my waist, there’s no question about that. I’m just going to beat him in every aspect of the game. I’m definitely going for the finish.”

We’ll find out in roughly three months.