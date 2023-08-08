Nate Diaz is on his way out of Dallas, Texas after losing his boxing debut to Jake Paul on Saturday night. As he left, though, he sent another message to his fans: he’s gonna choke Jake Paul out soon.

Diaz was game enough through ten rounds against the larger, younger Paul when they fought at the American Airlines Center. But the Stockton slapper never managed to generate enough power in 10-ounce gloves to stagger the YouTuber-turned-boxer. Paul did manage to drop Diaz on his face in the 5th round, and went on to win the bout 98-91, 97-92, and 97-92 on the judges’ scorecards (watch the highlights here).

There was enough mental warfare and ring play from Nate to satisfy his fans. In the 10th round, Diaz went so far as to lock up a guillotine choke on Paul for a moment as they clinched. The implication was clear: if this was an MMA fight, it would be an easy night for Nate. And it’s quite likely that’s what will happen next.

Jake Paul called for a rematch in MMA immediately after winning, and Diaz sounded receptive to the idea. Paul signed a deal with the PFL to compete in mixed martial arts, and he needs an opponent. Why not Nate Diaz, who is the perfect Paul foil: smaller, older, but still a draw even when he keeps losing.

As Nate got on a private plane to head back to Stockton, California, he did a little horseplay with a teammate and locked him in a guillotine.

“2024,” he captioned the video. We’d say a collision between Diaz and Paul in the PFL cage is looking pretty likely right now.