Midnight Mania! Kevin Holland leads pack in partial UFC 291 salary releases

By Andrew Richardson
UFC 291: Chiesa v Holland Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

In the last few years, it’s become less and less comment for athletic commissions to release salary information after UFC events. What once was standard practice is now a rarity, as only a select handful of states elect to give the public official insight into how much UFC fighters make. Given fighter pay is such a hot button topic, it’s a frustrating change.

Add Utah to the list of states that no longer release payout info. Salt Lake City has become home to a pair of wildly famous head kick knockouts in the last couple years, and the change came in time for UFC 291. The commission explained in a statement that athlete compensation was a “trade secret” that if released, the information could “severely impact that athlete’s ability to negotiate compensation a future event.” It could even put them at a “competitive disadvantage” against athletes who did not release their payout information.

Fortunately, there were four athletes who chose to sacrifice their “trade secret” and offer some insight into fight pay in 2023. Leading the pack is Kevin Holland, who brought home an impressive $356k to strangle Michael Chiesa in half a round. Not far behind was Bobby Green, as “King” banked an even $300k to batter Tony Ferguson into submission.

It’s not new info necessarily, but it would still a bummer to see Contenders Series product (thus the low pay) and undefeated product Gabriel Bonfim still on a $12k/$12k contract in 2023. Rounding out the pack is CJ Vergara, who earned $60k in his fifth UFC appearance.

Keep in mind the payouts listed above do not include fight bonuses, promotional compliance sponsorships, or other unofficial payments. It also does not include deductions for expenses such as insurance, taxes, etc.

Are the numbers available more or less than what you would have expected?

Insomnia

Remember the many moods of Fedor meme? It’s time to make an equivalent version featuring Alex Pereira. He’s earned it.

Homie might be trying a little too hard ... but also, good acting!

GNARLY! Heal up Mr. Gono!

Here I thought Sean Strickland and Andrew Tate would’ve been best of pals.

Max Holloway finally found an opponent he just couldn’t handle.

Sean Woodson’s Heavyweight photo must be seen by all!

Japan’s best UFC prospect, Tatsuro Taira, has a shot at breaking into the Top 15.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Snuck the lead hook in without much tell:

It was just over a week ago we were talking about the infamous “Brazilian tap.” Here’s a non-Brazilian doing it!

Watching a bone break in real time is never that fun, but it happens, so I post ‘em anyway — you get to choose whether or not to click play!

Random Land

Just a relaxing ride in the boat.

Midnight Music: Blues? Folk? Hell if I know. 1999

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

