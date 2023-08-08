It’s that time of year again, as Dana White’s Contender Series is back with 10 straight weeks of mixed martial arts (MMA) action. This week’s show (and next week) start at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+, then things switch back to the usual 8 p.m. ET time afterward.

Former kickboxer Cesar Almeida (3-0) — who went 1-2 against Alex Pereira in the ring — battles Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) Middleweight champion, Lucas Fernando (9-1), in the main event. Before that, experienced Aussie Lightweight, Tom Nolan (5-0), fights Austrian standout, Bogdan Grad (11-1), BFL Heavyweight champion, Caio Machado (7-1-1), takes on Kevin Szaflarski (11-1), Reyes Cortez (7-2) returns to the program against Payton Talbott (5-0), and Peru’s Kevin Borjas (8-1) faces late replacement, Victor Dias (11-2), in the Flyweight opener.

‘Contender Series’ Quick Results:

Kevin Borjas vs. Victor Dias — Borjas def. Dias by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

‘Contender Series’ Play-By-Play Results:

135 lbs.: Payton Talbott vs. Reyes Cortez

Round one: Talbott on the front foot to start. Nice exchange. 1-2 from Talbott, then a body kick to answer a leg kick. Body shot, right cross. One minute in. Combo to low kicks from Cortez. Talbott continuing to pressure, eats a combo. Talbott’s doing well from the outside, but Cortez is putting together combos whenever he strays inside. Straights from Talbott on the fence, left hook and low kick from Cortez. Two minutes in. Cortez catches a kick, then shoots. Keeping Talbott against the fence, stings him with an elbow on the break. Cortez puts him on the fence again. Two minutes to go.

They separate. Nice counter right from Cortez. Both land low kicks. Talbott walking him down, landing right hands. Cortez absorbs a body shot and ties up. One minute to go. Talbott works his way out and again walks him down with right hands. Cortez again ties up and lands knees. Talbott breaks out and continues to pressure. 10-9 Cortez?

Round two: Counter right and low kick from Cortez. Talbott scrambles back up and continues to pressure. Body kick and 1-2 from Talbott.Good low kick, but Cortez takes him to the fence again. Talbott escapes, lands a body shot a minute in. More combinations upstairs. Corkscrew uppercut. Jab exchange. 2-3, body shot. Talbott starting to snowball a bit. Cortez catches a body kick and takes him down, can’t keep him there. Talbott separates two minutes in. Talbott continuing to pepper with punches. Good left hook stings Cortez and Talbott follows with body shots. Nice body kick and uppercut with two minutes to go.

Talbott teeing off. Uppercut-cross-body kick. Cortez catches a body kick and Talbott flips to escape. Just walking Cortez down and piling up volume. One minute to go. Cortez ties up, can’t get much done. Talbott body kick. Talbott denies a single-leg. 1-2-uppercut. 1-2. Jump knee, more punches before the bell. 10-9 Talbott.

125 lbs.: Kevin Borjas vs. Victor Dias

Round one: Low kicks from Dias to start. Nice 1-2 from Borjas, then a left hook to answer a calf kick. Borjas leans in for a hard body shot and eats a counter hook. 1-1-2 a minute in. Dias pressuring, just avoids an uppercut as he completes a double-leg against the fence. Short left hands from Dias. Two minutes in. Dias holding the body lock, keeping Borjas from standing. Good whizzer by Borjas, still stuck on a knee. He gets on top, can’t break Dias’ grip and gets pushed against the fence with two minutes to go.

Dias finally completes the trip and lands on top in half guard with a minute to go. Diaz gets to his back and opens up with heavy punches until the bell. 10-9 Dias.

Round two: Borjas peppering with the jab to start. Nice left hook after eating a leg kick. 1-2, check hook. Big right cross. One minute in. Dias ducks a 1-2 and puts him on teh fence again. Dias tries a sacrifice throw and Borjas fights it off with the whizzer, trying to land on top. Two minutes in. Grueling scramble. Diaz drives through to put Borjas on his rear against the fence. Two minutes to go.

Ref wants more action from Dias. Borjas looking to the ref. Dias throws a few arm punches to the body and Borjas gets the underhook, sweeps, and stands. Nasty combinations from Borjas, then a pause to give him his mouthpiece back. One minute to go. Left hook exchange. Dias sporting a huge mouse, eating some big punches. Borjas hammering him with right hands. Dias changes levels, denied. eats a knee. Borjas tries a rolling thunder at the bell. 10-9 Borjas.

Round three: Borjas goes right back to sniping Dias with straight rights. Dias absorbing a lot of heavy blows, ties up, gets shoved away. Dias trying to pressure but Borjas’ lateral movement is on point. Heavy body shot from Borjas, then a near-miss on a knee a minute in. Critical double-leg from Dias to land on top at the base of the fence again. Borjas works his way up two minutes in. Dias drags him back down. Two minutes to go.

The ref stands them up, much to the anger of Dias’s corner. Borjas immediately rips more combinations, landing heavy body shots. Dias takes him to the fence again. Borjas quickly works his way to his feet, denies a shot, and goes back to punishing the body. Borjas unloading on Dias in the final minute. Insane durability from Dias but Borjas is beating the brakes off of him. 10-9 Borjas.

Final result: Borjas def. Dias by unanimous decision

