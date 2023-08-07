Photo gallery: UFC ‘Contender Series’ staredowns feat. Alex Pereira assassin | Season 7, Ep. 1

Dana White’s Contender Series is back!

Season seven kicks off tomorrow (Tues., Aug. 8, 2023) and will run for 10 violent weeks, during which mixed martial arts (MMA) prospects will look to secure an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contract from company president, Dana White.

In the main event, two Middleweight Brazilians collide as former GLORY kickboxer, Cesar Almeida, takes on Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) champion, Lucas Fernando. Almeida holds a win over former UFC Middleweight champion, Alex Pereira.

Check out photos from the Contender Series weigh-ins, which took place earlier this afternoon at Palace Station in Las Vegas, Nevada:

Lucas Fernando

Victor Dias

Kevin Borjas

Cesar Almeida

Payton Talbott

Reyes Cortez Jr.

Caio Machado

Kevin Szaflarski

Bogdan Grad

Victor Dias vs. Kevin Borjas

Payton Talbott vs. Reyes Cortez Jr.

Kevin Szaflarski vs. Caio Machado

Tom Nolan vs. Bogdan Grad

Cesar Almeida vs. Lucas Fernando

