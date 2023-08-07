Tweeter’s remorse? Dustin Poirier teased jump to welterweight — Shavkat Rakhmonov answered

Dustin Poirier was hoping to welcome Nate Diaz back to UFC later this year, operating under the assumption that Diaz was sincere when promising an Octagon return after his Jake Paul pay-per-view (PPV) payday last weekend at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Unfortunately for the 34 year-old Poirier, the uncrowned prince of Stockton failed to respond, prompting “The Diamond” to tease a potential jump to the 170-pound weight class. What followed was a reply that may have Poirier second-guessing his decision.

UFC fans were feeling less than optimistic about Poirier’s chances.

Shavkat don’t do this, you will be in jail for murder.

Dustin’s retirement fight ☠️☠️☠️

LMAO Dustin’s about to post “ok I’ll move down”

Dustin be like “yeah, thank you, but I’ll move up to Middleweight”

Now he is gonna get injured

Shavkhat by execution

Poirier (29-8, 1 NC) is stuck in limbo in regards to the lightweight title picture, coming off a knockout loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC 291 last month in Las Vegas but still occupying valuable real estate in the Top 5 of the 155-pound division.

The undefeated Rakhmonov (17-0) is currently waiting for a new opponent following an injury to welterweight veteran Kelvin Gastelum.

How about Poirier?