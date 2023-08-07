Jake Paul reveals ‘crazy sh*t’ Nate Diaz was shouting in the clinch — ‘I’d be like shut up ... what’d you say?!?’

Jake Paul was prepared to go 10 rounds with Nate Diaz.

That said, “The Problem Child” was probably not prepared for some of the “crazy sh*t” Diaz was shouting at him inside the clinch. Paul improved to 7-1 as a pro boxer by decisioning the former UFC welterweight last weekend in Dallas.

But simultaneously fell to 0-1 in real-time trash talk.

“He was saying crazy sh*it in the clinch that I can’t repeat,” Paul said during the post-fight press conference (via MMA News). “Like racial slurs, calling me racial slurs and just like come up like the whole time and I would hit him and he would be like, ‘yeah motherf*cker!’ And I’d be like ‘shut up, what’d you say?!?’ And we were just talking back and forth the whole fight having fun.”

Diaz probably wasn’t having much fun when he tumbled to the canvas in round five.

There’s been talk of a potential Paul vs. Diaz rematch in PFL MMA and Diaz appears to be on board with that plan but nothing is even remotely close to being official at this time. Paul is also looking to score future bouts with more “professional boxers” going forward.

Preferably ones who are not in jail or in rehab.