Jake Paul silences ‘coked out’ Conor McGregor after ugly, racially-charged tweet-and-delete rampage

By Jesse Holland
Bellator 275 Photo By David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor went on yet another tweet-and-delete rampage last weekend, not long after the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing pay-per-view (PPV) in Dallas. That’s because McGregor, like most narcissists, can’t stand it when the spotlight is shining on someone else.

It seems McGregor was not overly-impressed with the efforts by Paul and Diaz, who fought 10 rounds in “The Lone Star State” in what marked the first professional boxing bout for Diaz. “The Problem Child” captured a unanimous decision victory and even dropped Diaz during the fifth frame.

“That was abysmal last night, Paul is a r*tard,” McGregor tweeted (and later deleted). “Absolute garbage he is. Moving backwards like I was watching a fight in rewind. Holy garbage. Embarrassing stuff all around IMO.”

Here are the screenshots:

McGregor later called Paul a “w*gger,” leading to backlash from combat sports fans.

Paul is no longer interested in the “final boss” and instead recommended rehab.

Diaz had his own take:

The 35 year-old McGregor has not competed since summer 2021 and is just 1-3 at lightweight, with all three losses ending before the final bell. “Notorious” was expected to make his Octagon return against fellow TUF coach Michael Chandler at some point in late 2023 or early 2024, but USADA issues have kept that comeback on ice.

For now.

