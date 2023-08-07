Jake Paul silences ‘coked out’ Conor McGregor after ugly, racially-charged tweet-and-delete rampage

Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor went on yet another tweet-and-delete rampage last weekend, not long after the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing pay-per-view (PPV) in Dallas. That’s because McGregor, like most narcissists, can’t stand it when the spotlight is shining on someone else.

It seems McGregor was not overly-impressed with the efforts by Paul and Diaz, who fought 10 rounds in “The Lone Star State” in what marked the first professional boxing bout for Diaz. “The Problem Child” captured a unanimous decision victory and even dropped Diaz during the fifth frame.

“That was abysmal last night, Paul is a r*tard,” McGregor tweeted (and later deleted). “Absolute garbage he is. Moving backwards like I was watching a fight in rewind. Holy garbage. Embarrassing stuff all around IMO.”

Here are the screenshots:

McGregor later called Paul a “w*gger,” leading to backlash from combat sports fans.

I see people bent out of shape bc McGregor called me a “wigger”. It’s the fight game. I don’t give a fuck about what a coked out, juiced up, shitty cheap whisky drinking fool says & then deletes. He’s a selfish, self-centered, salty drug addict who hasn’t done anything for other… pic.twitter.com/JeXT4T4Xr3 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 7, 2023

Paul is no longer interested in the “final boss” and instead recommended rehab.

Good boy deleting your tweets Conny. Hit me once you get out of rehab or jail. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 6, 2023

Diaz had his own take:

Most people don’t know shit about boxing — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 7, 2023

The 35 year-old McGregor has not competed since summer 2021 and is just 1-3 at lightweight, with all three losses ending before the final bell. “Notorious” was expected to make his Octagon return against fellow TUF coach Michael Chandler at some point in late 2023 or early 2024, but USADA issues have kept that comeback on ice.

For now.