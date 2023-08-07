Jake Paul odds: Nate Diaz opens as colossal betting favorite for MMA rematch in PFL

Former UFC welterweight attraction Nate Diaz got dropped, then dropped a unanimous decision to YouTube boxer Jake Paul in their DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) headliner last weekend in Dallas, primarily because the Stockton slugger was unable to utilize his most potent weapons.

Namely his grappling and jiu jitsu, though we did get a sneak peek of his nasty guillotine choke, which carried him to victory over the likes of Tony Ferguson (and many others) before parting ways with Dana White and Co. back in late 2022.

That’s one of many reasons why oddsmakers at BetOnline.ag opened Diaz as the -1200 betting favorite (1/12) against +650 (13/2) for the underdog Paul, assuming Diaz was serious about running it back in MMA.

Paul recently signed a deal to compete for PFL but has yet to make his cage fighting debut. Diaz, 12 years older than Paul at 38, is currently a free agent but continues to tease a return to UFC somewhere down the road — unless he’s too busy spending his “zillion dollars” after last weekend’s spectacle.