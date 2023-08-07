Ronda Rousey got back to her combat sports roots, kinda, on Sunday night at Summerslam 2023 in an ‘MMA Rules Match’ against her former tag team partner Shayna Baszler.

Rousey and Baszler have been real-life friends for years and had a solid run as tag team champions. But with Rousey looking to leave pro wrestling (for good?), it was time for Baszler to pull a classic heel turn and stab “Rowdy” in the back. The two feuded over the past several weeks, culminating in this big bout at Summerslam.

First off: was this a real MMA fight? Of course not! It was a pro wrestling match with plenty of MMA influence, though. Rousey and Baszler ran through a number of UFC callbacks which made the fight worth checking out. Baszler even headkicked Rousey out of the ring in a scene reminiscent of Ronda’s big KO loss to Holly Holm.

Not to be outdone, Rousey hit a flying knee on Baszler, and almost landed one of her patented armbars. Baszler managed to pull her limb away though, going on to win the match via a Kirifuda Clutch submission.

Watch the highlights, care of WWE:

Shayna Baszler chokes out Ronda Rousey to win the “MMA Rules” match at WWE’s #SummerSlam . #WMMA pic.twitter.com/yU0vJZJfAS — Women's MMA Rankings (@WMMARankings) August 6, 2023

Shayna Baszler's kick to Ronda Rousey

was absolutely BRUTAL to be honest #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/ujbiKN87xE — Daphne  (@The_Starstruck) August 6, 2023

What’s next for Ronda Rousey now that she’s on her way out of the WWE? No one knows for sure, but rumors of a return to the UFC have been denied by those close to her.