Mark Zuckerberg drops date for potential Elon Musk UFC fight, Musk replies

Latest news and updates related to the potential cage fight between tech billionaires and corporate rivals, Elon Musk (Tesla, Twitter) vs. Mark Zuckerberg (Meta).

Up until this point, the potential mixed martial arts (MMA) fight between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk has been largely hypothetical. Sure, UFC president Dana White has made a big show of claiming it’s totally real and not gimmick. But were Musk and Zuck serious about stepping into the octagon and fighting?

Well, Mark Zuckerberg is. He’s so serious he just revealed the date when he wants it to happen: August 26th. The latest back and forth began when Musk shared his current training regiment.

“Am lifting weights throughout the day, preparing for the fight,” he tweeted. “Don’t have time to work out, so I just bring them to work.”

“I’m ready today,” Zuckerberg wrote on Threads, his Twitter/X clone. “I suggested Aug 26 when he first challenged, but he hasn’t confirmed. Not holding my breath ... I love this sport and will continue competing with people who train no matter what happens here.”

“Exact date is still in flux,” Musk replied. “I’m getting an MRI of my neck & upper back tomorrow. May require surgery before the fight can happen. Will know this week.”

Musk’s spine isn’t in the best of shape, and it partially has to do with martial arts. According to Elon, he herniated discs in his spine tossing a sumo wrestler.

Managed to throw him, but it cost me smashing my c5-c6 disc & 8 years of mega back pain! Finally fixed with c5-c6 disc fusion. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 21, 2022

If he can do that to a 400 pound sumo fighter, what would he do to the 155 pound Zuckerberg? Although it’s worth remembering: Mark is packing on pounds of muscle right now as he burns through the Brazilian jiu jitsu rankings. The Facebook / Meta founder recently received his blue belt.