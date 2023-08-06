Jake Paul not interested in Conor McGregor, advises ‘Notorious’ to go to rehab

Jake Paul’s tour of making a statement against mixed martial arts (MMA) stars continued last night (Sat., Aug. 5, 2023) in Dallas, Texas after “The Problem Child” defeated Nate Diaz after 10-rounds of boxing action (full video here).

Now that Paul is back on the winning track, retirement is off the table and his combat career is going full speed ahead. And the YouTube star-turned pro boxer has options ranging from the boxing arena to MMA itself after signing a deal with Professional Fighters League (PFL).

One thing Paul will no longer entertain, however, is a fight against the former UFC “champ-champ.” Conor McGregor. Indeed, “The Problem Child” was quick to dismiss “Notorious” during the post-fight presser before giving him some life advice.

“I don’t care about (McGregor),” Paul said via MMA Junkie. “He needs to go to rehab. I want Nate in MMA. I want more professional boxers and I want Canelo.”

There was a time when Paul had his eyes on McGregor, but since “Notorious” doesn’t seem to be in too much of a hurry to get back into the combat arena in any form, Paul seems to have moved on from the potential mega money-making matchup.

As far as Paul’s hopes of landing a fight against Saul “Canelo” Alvarez — one of the best boxers in the history of the sport — that seems like a bit of a stretch because the WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring Super Middleweight champion has no interest in entertaining it.

McGregor, meanwhile, was in line to face Michael Chandler after their coaching stint on The Ultimate Fighter (TUF), but that fight seems to be dead in the water. “Notorious” recently shifted his attention toward current “BMF” title holder, Justin Gaethje.

Like Paul, Gaethje also has no interest in facing a man who at one point in time was at the top of ever fighter’s wish list of challenges in an attempt to up their bankroll against the highest-earning fighter in the history of MMA.

How times have changed.

