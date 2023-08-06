The boxing match between social media star Jake Paul and former UFC superstar Nate Diaz produced memorable action inside of the ring on Saturday, but it was the drunken fans who carried the fight into the late hours of the night in Dallas, Texas.

Most combat fans tuned in to see Diaz step inside of the boxing ring for the first time and try to become the first person to stop Paul. While oddsmakers favored Paul in the main event showdown hardcore enthusiasts believed Diaz’s gas tank and experience would be too much for Paul. Surprisingly, Paul’s cardio held up and it allowed him to practically batter Diaz from start to finish.

The pay-per-view (PPV) headliner may not have been a drag-out war, but it certainly delivered as advertised.

Sadly, that was enough for a large collection of fight fans (presumably intoxicated ones) who started to pile out of the American Airlines Arena following the conclusion of Paul vs. Diaz. Looking for more violence, there were countless brawls and melees that broke out in front of concession stands. None of which were more entertaining than the action that transpired inside of the boxing ring, but they were interesting to watch.

Check out some of the post-fight festivities below:

Chaos erupts! People who attended the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz fight found themselves throwing hands too pic.twitter.com/rCg42w6iKW — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) August 6, 2023

As of now, Paul and Diaz are both interested in a rematch under mixed martial arts (MMA) rules. If that meeting actually takes place it may be wise to hire some extra security for before, during, and after the fight.

