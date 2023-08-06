The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Bantamweight champion was not impressed at UFC Nashville.

And he’s not alone.

Last night (Sat., Aug. 5, 2023), No. 4-ranked Cory Sandhagen dominated No. 7-seeded Rob Font for five rounds, using his wrestling to score a unanimous decision at UFC Nashville inside Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

The main event between Sandhagen and Font was panned by just about everyone for being uneventful and just plain disappointing. One of those people who thought the pivotal 135-pound showdown sucked was Bantamweight champion, Aljamain Sterling, who was in attendance for the fight.

And he wasted no time ripping the headliner via social media.

“Respectfully, this fight was s—t,” Sterling wrote.

He continued in another tweet: “Don’t anyone ever tell me or Merab that we’re boring and don’t do anything with takedowns. The audacity lol. After watching 3 RDs of dominance, @MerabDvalishvil and I are accepting wrestling applications for the bantamweight division.”

Font might need to take Sterling up on some wrestling practice if he wants to bounce back from getting dominated.

As for Sandhagen, he got on the microphone after his win and said “he’s got next.” And he’s probably not wrong. “The Sandman” is riding a three-fight win streak, and after his smothering win, he might have locked himself into a title shot.

Or, if Sean O’Malley has a say in the matter, might get rebooked with Umar Nurmagomedov.

Sterling defends his title in two weeks against this division’s No. 1 contender (O’Malley) at UFC 292 in Boston and has teased a move to Featherweight with a win.

