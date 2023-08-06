The big boss isn’t happy again.

UFC Nashville went down last night (Sat., Aug. 5, 2023) inside Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. And while the event as a whole had a bunch of energy with fun fights up and down the card (full results here), the main event was an absolute snoozer.

Indeed, Cory Sandhagen dominated Rob Font for 25 minutes en route to a unanimous decision, but it was mainly Sandhagen wrestling and controlling Font. As a result, the restless Nashville crowd booed from the second round on ... and didn’t let up at all.

To make matters worse, UFC President, Dana White, reportedly got up and left the fight during the fourth round, according to Spinnin Backfist.

Dana White walked out during the 4th round. #UFCNashville — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) August 6, 2023

A fan in attendance also corroborated that White left his post mid-headliner:

Dana just walked out and this arena is getting filled with boo’s. WTF Cory. #UFCNashville — Tom (@TclarkIV) August 6, 2023

White also skipped UFC Nashville’s post-fight press conference, and because of that, no one got to hear his actual thoughts on the main event.

This isn’t the first time UFC’s president has stormed off the venue floor because of disappointment. He infamously left during UFC 270’s lackluster main event when Francis Ngannou defeated Ciryl Gane and also during Derek Brunson vs. Kevin Holland in 2021 at UFC Vegas 22.

It could always be worse.

Nevertheless, who knows, maybe White snuck off to watch Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul at this hotel — he tends to do things like that.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Nashville: “Sandhagen vs. Font” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.