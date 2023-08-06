Nate Diaz open to rematching Jake Paul in MMA: ‘Whatever I got to do to get a rematch’

Diaz vs. Paul 2 in mixed martial arts (MMA)?

YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul spoiled Nate Diaz’s highly anticipated boxing debut tonight (Sat., Aug 5, 2023) when he defeated the former UFC legend via unanimous decision from inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas (watch highlights).

After the mega-boxing event, everyone’s attention turned to a possible rematch but this time in MMA.

Paul has offered Diaz a rematch, but not in boxing. Instead, Paul wants to fight Diaz in an MMA fight and has attached a $10 million price tag. The only catch is that it would be inside the Professional Fighter League (PFL) smart cage.

Earlier in the week, Diaz declined Paul’s offer to fight in the PFL because he doesn’t “fight for that organization.” However, after his loss to Paul on Sat., Diaz might have had a change of heart.

“I just lost, I would like to rematch him in this to beat him in this,” Diaz told ESPN after his fight. “But if not, I would do [MMA]. Whatever I got to do to get a rematch. I got to win...whatever we got to do, let’s get it popping, me and him for sure.”

If the two were to rematch in MMA next - it would be a perfect circle as it would be Paul’s MMA debut, just like it was Diaz’s boxing debut last night.

