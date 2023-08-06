Jake Paul reacts to Nate Diaz putting him in a guillotine at the end of the fight: ‘He f—king choked me, he was actually choking me’

A guillotine choke in a boxing match is a rare sight.

Jake Paul went ten rounds with former UFC fighter Nate Diaz and defeated him via unanimous decision last night (Sat., Aug. 5, 2023) from inside American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas (watch the highlights).

In the final round, with 20 seconds left in the fight, Diaz snatched up his infamous guillotine on Paul, which made the entire arena go nuts, as well as the internet.

After the fight, during the post-fight press conference, Paul reacted to being put in Diaz's guillotine.

"Yeah, he f—king choked me. He was actually choking me. No, he was actually choking me. I was like, oh God, this is crazy," Paul told reporters. "I didn't think he was gonna stop, but he had it in. Obviously, I'm not going to try to defend it, but yeah, it's just funny. I was like, this is crazy, but yeah, man, that's why I want to do it back in MMA. It's fun. I'm with all the s—t."

Paul revealed what he would do if Diaz locked up a standing guillotine in a potential mixed martial arts (MMA) fight.

"Yeah, but like, if I'm ready for it, I would have dropped- if it was an MMA, I would have dropped to a double leg, pick him up, and dropped him on his head," Paul concluded.

"The Problem Child" has offered to fight Diaz in MMA for $10 million, so the ball is in Diaz's court.

