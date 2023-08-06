Biggest winners, loser from ‘Paul vs Diaz’ last night

The “Paul vs. Diaz” event blew the roof off American Airlines Center last night (Sat., Aug., 5, 2023) in Dallas Texas, which saw Jake Paul defeat former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight title challenger, Nate Diaz, via unanimous decision. In the co-main event, Amanda Serrano dominated Heather Hardy to defeat her a second time (highlights).

Biggest Winner: Jake Paul

Paul picked up his latest win against a former UFC veteran after taking Diaz out via convincing unanimous decision. “The Problem Child” improves his boxing career to 7-1 in just three years as a professional fighter, with five of those wins coming against ex-UFC fighters, two of them former champions. With the win we can expect Paul to ramp up his trash talk against mixed martial arts (MMA), and we can expect a bit more pep in his step now that he’s back in the win column. Plus, it assures his fans that he will stick around a bit longer and retirement is off the table. MMA next?

Runner Up: Amanda Serrano

Serrano proved why she is one of the baddest female boxers in the game at the moment after beating Heather Hardy from pillar to post to retain her WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, IBO and The Ring female Featherweight titles. In fact, two of those titles she took from Hardy back in 2018, so now that she has two wins over “The Heat,” Serrano can move forward and never look back at her rivalry with Hardy. It’s a huge win following the announcement that she had inked a deal with Professional Fighters League (PFL). Indeed, the future just keeps getting brighter for “The Real Deal.”

Biggest Loser: Heather Hardy

After starting off her career with an impressive record of 22-0-1, Hardy has now gone just 2-3 in her last five fights, with two of those defeats coming at the hands of Serrano, including coughing up her WBO Featherweight strap to “The Real. Deal” in the first fight. While she did take quite the punishment from Serrano in her latest loss, she showed just how tough she is by hanging in the pocket and refusing to waiver, earning the respect of many in the combat world. Still, it has to sting knowing that a third fight — as well as the chance to get her belt back — likely won’t be in the cards anytime soon.

