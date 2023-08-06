Jake Paul and Nate Diaz squared off earlier tonight (Sat., Aug. 5, 2023) at Diaz vs. Paul boxing event live on DAZN PPV from inside American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The fight went all ten rounds, and Paul was the clear victor.

Unsurprisingly, Paul stormed out of the gate. He ripped to the body then hurt Diaz upstairs with a wide hook. Immediately, Paul chased the finish, throwing caution to the wind in pursuit of the first-round knockout. Diaz managed to keep his footing and recover, but he ate a lot of shots in the process.

Still, he survived the dangerous first round.

The second round was far better for Diaz. He started forcing his range more often, landing short punches and flurries in the clinch. Paul still landed the heaviest shots of the round and some good combinations, but Diaz was officially in the fight. Unfortunately, Paul returned to his footwork and patience in the third. He timed Diaz with some huge counter shots, and he seemed to still have plenty left in the tank.

Despite the rough third, Diaz fought well in the fourth. He clinched more and more, where Diaz’s speed disadvantage was less prominent. He landed good uppercuts and hooks, finishing the round with a signature Diaz flurry.

Alas, the momentum didn’t last into the fifth. Diaz took his foot off the gas, then when he returned to pressing, simultaneous lands send Diaz to the floor! He was forced into survival mode, though he seemed to recover by the bell.

The pace slowed in the sixth and seventh. Diaz advanced, but he ran into counter shots. Paul’s feet were still moving well, allowing him to avoid the worst of Diaz’s attacks. When Diaz did land in combination, they were often lighter shots.

Diaz stormed back into the fight in the eighth. Finally, Paul seemed to fatigue a bit, allowing Diaz to close distance and land at a better clip. Paul kept his feet moving and his guard high, but quite a few hard uppercuts slipped through, as well as a good left hand and right hook behind the ear.

The ninth continued in similar fashion. Paul was on his bike, occasionally landing counters. Diaz advanced heavily, landing some solid uppercuts whenever the two were in close. Likely, Diaz needed a knockout with three minutes remaining.

It didn’t happen. Actually, Paul landed the best shots in the final frame, still working from his back foot. Diaz had his moments — including a guillotine attempt! — but it wasn’t enough to secure victory.

Paul was named the victor via unanimous decision. Check out the full fight video highlights below:

