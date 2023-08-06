One of the biggest boxing matches of the year will go down this evening (Sat., Aug. 5, 2023) when UFC star Nate Diaz crosses over into the boxing ring opposite YouTuber-turned-knockout-artist, Jake Paul, from inside American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. This 10-round main event clash will air momentarily on DAZN pay-per-view atop a stacked card of pugilistic talent.

Reputations are on the line tonight. Nate Diaz is known as one of the realest in the game, and he’s trying to pay Paul back for his multitude of disrespectful behaviors. Meanwhile, Paul enters this bout following the first loss of his young professional career, and another defeat could end this entire venture.

The fight ultimately went all ten rounds. Paul scored a huge knockdown in the fifth and won more than half the rounds by a comfortable measure, but Diaz still had enough moments to keep the fight interesting. All in all, it was a fun scrap, and Paul looked better than ever.

Live updates will begin to flow below the moment the two fighters make their way to the ring ...

Surprisingly, Paul made his way to the ring first under a hail of heavy boos. Diaz followed soon after, and the fight was brought to a start with little drama.

Round One

Paul light on his feet early, and he takes a right hand to the body. Then, he lands with a huge swing that seemed to stun the veteran. Paul flurries, swinging for the finish with all his might and forcing Diaz to wrap up and chase the clinch. Paul goes back to the body then flurries once more. Diaz is forced into the fence, looking wobbly. Diaz survives, and the pace slows back down. Diaz secures a clinch and lands some short shots. His face is bloody. 10-9 Paul

Round Two

Paul sneaks in more body shots to begin the second. Diaz manages to close distance a bit and land some short shots. He’s finding his range more often in this round. Good left hand from Nate! Lots of clinch shoving. Paul puts together a good combination. Another. Nate returns fire with a clean left hand connection. I don’t know that he’s winning yet, but Diaz is starting to get the fight he wants. 10-9 Paul

Round Three

Diaz applying heavy pressure to start the third. Paul answers with uppercuts. Check hook scores for Paul, but he eats a left in return. MASSIVE left hand counter scores for Paul, but Nate just eats it. He pressures regardless. Slappy shots from close distance from Diaz, but Paul lands a big overhand. Paul is working well on the counter, landing hard shots without overexerting himself. Good round for “The Problem Child.” 10-9 Paul

Round Four

Paul lands well to start the fourth. Diaz keeps pressuring, but he hasn’t managed to land anything clean enough to hurt Paul yet. Still, he’s gaining the clinch more and more, and he starts to connect on uppercuts. Paul returns the favor with an uppercut of his own. Big body-head combination from Diaz! Paul’s left hook connects, but he’s stuck on his back foot. Diaz finishes the round flurrying. 10-9 Diaz!

Round Five

Paul’s left hook connects again early on. Diaz takes his foot off the pressure and backs into the ropes. Both men land huge shots simultaneously, and Diaz hits the floor! He’s almost out of the ring! Diaz returns to his feet, and Paul gets after him with serious combinations. Diaz is wobbly, but he circles off and buys himself some time. He survives and starts firing back. Paul has officially dropped every opponent he’s ever fought. 10-8 Paul

Jake Paul drops Nate Diaz in the 5th round #PaulDiaz pic.twitter.com/mEpqHIC3oy — MMA Mania (@mmamania) August 6, 2023

Round Six

Paul’s power punches kept connecting early. Diaz keeps advancing, and he lands some decent combinations from close distance. He’s not fully committing to his punches, but Diaz might be ahead on volume this round. It wasn’t the most eventful round comparatively. Paul still scores with some good counters. 10-9 Paul

Round Seven

Paul splits the guard with an early right hand. His legs still look reasonably fresh seven rounds deep. Diaz keeps marching forward, but he takes another right. Paul keeps his feet moving and sticks light jabs. Decent inside combination from Diaz, so Paul ties him up. The two trade, and Diaz takes another left hook. Closer round. 10-9 Paul

Round Eight

Paul continues to stick and move into the eighth. Diaz manages to close distance and clip Paul with a solid hook behind the ear as he circles off. Paul’s high guard is deflecting a lot of shots well. Nate is talking! He lands another good combination. Two hard uppercuts connect for Diaz. Paul finally looks a bit uncomfortable, but he keeps his guard high. Diaz finds more inside shots. He lands a clean left at the bell. Diaz’s best round yet. 10-9 Diaz

Round Nine

Paul lands a nice uppercut to the body early in the ninth after Diaz taunts. Paul fighting well from the back foot early. Diaz advancing, and he scores with a shifting combination to the body. Paul is on his bike. He only has to survive the fight to win, so it makes sense. Diaz connects with a cross. Another pair of hard uppercuts score for Diaz, and he’s chasing Paul! Diaz firing in combination, and he’s in the driver’s seat despite some decent counters from Paul. 10-9 Diaz

Round Ten

Diaz needs a knockout. Instead, Paul sticks a few jabs. Good combination from Diaz, but he takes another left hook. Diaz puts himself in the corner, and Paul punches him for his antics. Diaz is doing more taunting than punching. Diaz turns it up with just about a minute remaining, landing a combination. Paul clinches. Good lead hand scores for Paul. Heavy uppercut from Paul. Diaz goes for a guillotine! Diaz lands one last left before the final bell. 10-9 Paul

Final Result: Jake Paul defeats Nate Diaz via unanimous decision — WATCH HIGHLIGHTS!

