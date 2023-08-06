The Paul vs. Diaz mega boxing event officially wrapped up after an exciting night (Sat., Aug. 5, 2023) of fights on DAZN PPV from inside American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, fight fans can now check out the “Beyond The Bell” post-fight press conference video above for all the best reactions from the star athletes.

Paul vs. Diaz proved to be an electric contest. Paul started seriously strong, pummeling Diaz in the first and knocking him down in the fifth. Even as “The Problem Child” grew more tired late in the fight, he still managed to keep his composure and move well as Diaz attacked. Diaz had enough strong lands to keep the fight fun, but he never came close to winning.

Prior to the main event, Amanda Serrano beat Heather Hardy into a bloody pulp. It was a great show of power from Serrano and toughness from hardy. In addition, Chris Avila boxed up Jeremy Stephens, proving himself a step ahead of the longtime UFC veteran.

The post-fight presser is scheduled to go LIVE in the above video player at 12 a.m. ET (Sunday). It will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card. To check out the latest and greatest Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz event-led news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive news archive right here.