Cory Sandhagen sound wrestled through Rob Font to secure a unanimous decision win last night (Sat., Aug. 5, 2023) live on ESPN+ from inside Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. It was far from the most entertaining win of his career, but Sandhagen completely shut out his opponent for his third-straight win.

Also on the main card, Tatiana Suarez continued her resurgence opposite former champion Jessica Andrade. Suarez’s kickboxing was surprisingly effective, but it was once again her wrestling and jiu-jitsu that kept her in the winning column, this time via second-round guillotine choke. Additionally, Diego Lopes scored the first win of his UFC career with a wild triangle armbar over Gavin Tucker, solidifying himself as a top Featherweight prospect.

Check out some of the other major moments below:

Dustin Jacoby halted Kennedy Nzechukwu’s win streak with a crisp counter punch early in the first round (highlights).

Carlston Harris was clearly look at a unanimous decision loss to Jeremiah Wells when he pulled a third-round anaconda choke from out of nowhere (highlights)!

Assu Almabaev started off the night with a strong showing, dominating Ode Osbourne on the canvas en route to a second-round rear naked choke win (highlights).

While no “Fight of the Night” bonus was awarded, each and every fighter who scored a finish took home an extra $50,000! Let’s take a closer look at the official UFC Nashville post-fight bonus winners below:

Performance of the Night: Tatiana Suarez

Performance of the Night: Diego Lopes

Performance of the Night: Carlston Harris

Performance of the Night: Dustin Jacoby

Performance of the Night: Assu Almabaev

