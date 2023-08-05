Tatiana Suarez made very easy work of former UFC women’s Strawweight champion, Jessica Andrade, tonight (Sat., Aug. 5, 2023) at UFC Nashville, locking up a guillotine in less than two minutes and tapping her into submission from inside Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Indeed, UFC Nashville’s co-main event did not take long at all as Suarez asserted her dominance and did whatever she wanted to do to Andrade. The former Olympian showed off her striking (and striking defense) en route to tapping the former UFC champion.

Check out the finish:

Tatiana Suarez taps Jessica Andrade!! pic.twitter.com/v8vMr5XrtS — MMA Mania (@mmamania) August 6, 2023

Suarez, 32, has been flawless since returning from her lengthy layoff that saw her sit on the sidelines for more than 2.5 years years dealing with injuries. There is no doubt that Suarez is very close to a Strawweight title shot, as she was close to one after she battered Carla Esparza and defeated Nina Nunes in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

With the win over Andrade, that is the third UFC champion who Suarez has left in the dust.

With Weili Zhang and Amanda Lemos fighting in two weeks at UFC 292, Suarez will be looking very closely at that fight.

As for Andrade, she has lost three straight for the first time in her iconic UFC career. The 31-year-old will need to return to the drawing board after UFC Nashville and figure out what is next.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Nashville: “Sandhagen vs. Font” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.