Highlights! Tatiana Suarez strangles Jessica Andrade, makes case for Strawweight title shot | UFC Nashville

By AlexBehunin
/ new
UFC Fight Night: Andrade v Suarez Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Tatiana Suarez made very easy work of former UFC women’s Strawweight champion, Jessica Andrade, tonight (Sat., Aug. 5, 2023) at UFC Nashville, locking up a guillotine in less than two minutes and tapping her into submission from inside Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

EXCITING BANTAMWEIGHT CONTENDER BOUT! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., on Aug. 5, 2023, with an intriguing Bantamweight battle between No. 4-ranked Cory Sandhagen against No. 7-seeded replacement, Rob Font (Umar Nurmagomedov was scratched). In UFC Nashville’s co-main event, former women’s Strawweight champion and No. 5-ranked contender, Jessica Andrade, attempts to take out the unbeaten Tatiana Suarez (No. 10).

Indeed, UFC Nashville’s co-main event did not take long at all as Suarez asserted her dominance and did whatever she wanted to do to Andrade. The former Olympian showed off her striking (and striking defense) en route to tapping the former UFC champion.

Check out the finish:

Suarez, 32, has been flawless since returning from her lengthy layoff that saw her sit on the sidelines for more than 2.5 years years dealing with injuries. There is no doubt that Suarez is very close to a Strawweight title shot, as she was close to one after she battered Carla Esparza and defeated Nina Nunes in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

With the win over Andrade, that is the third UFC champion who Suarez has left in the dust.

With Weili Zhang and Amanda Lemos fighting in two weeks at UFC 292, Suarez will be looking very closely at that fight.

As for Andrade, she has lost three straight for the first time in her iconic UFC career. The 31-year-old will need to return to the drawing board after UFC Nashville and figure out what is next.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Nashville: “Sandhagen vs. Font” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.

