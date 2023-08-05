 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Highlights! Dustin Jacoby sparks Kennedy Nzechukwu fast with picture-perfect punch | UFC Nashville

By AlexBehunin
/ new
UFC Fight Night: Jacoby v Nzechukwu Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Dustin Jacoby defended his Top 15 Light Heavyweight ranking tonight (Sat., Aug. 5, 2023), stopping Kennedy Nzechukwu in less than two minutes via technical knockout at UFC Nashville, which took place inside Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

LIVE! Stream UFC Nashville On ESPN+

EXCITING BANTAMWEIGHT CONTENDER BOUT! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., on Aug. 5, 2023, with an intriguing Bantamweight battle between No. 4-ranked Cory Sandhagen against No. 7-seeded replacement, Rob Font (Umar Nurmagomedov was scratched). In UFC Nashville’s co-main event, former women’s Strawweight champion and No. 5-ranked contender, Jessica Andrade, attempts to take out the unbeaten Tatiana Suarez (No. 10).

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

It was one-way traffic for Jacoby after the first few seconds of the fight. He took his time and landed a perfect counter right punch that dropped Nzechukwu and then jumped on him immediately.

While the stoppage was a bit questionable, Nzechukwu wasn’t properly defending himself, which caused the referee to jump in.

Check out the stoppage below:

To say Jacoby needed a bounce-back win is an understatement. He was on a two-fight losing streak for the first time since 2015 and was on the verge of falling out of the Top 15 rankings.

After his win at UFC Nashville, he asked for a $50,000 “Performance of the Night” bonus and to fight someone ahead of him in the rankings ... something that should be achievable.

Meanwhile, the loss at UFC Nashville snapped Nzechukwu’s impressive three-fight win streak, during which he brutally finished all of his opponents.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Nashville: “Sandhagen vs. Font” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania