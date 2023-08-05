Dustin Jacoby defended his Top 15 Light Heavyweight ranking tonight (Sat., Aug. 5, 2023), stopping Kennedy Nzechukwu in less than two minutes via technical knockout at UFC Nashville, which took place inside Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

It was one-way traffic for Jacoby after the first few seconds of the fight. He took his time and landed a perfect counter right punch that dropped Nzechukwu and then jumped on him immediately.

While the stoppage was a bit questionable, Nzechukwu wasn’t properly defending himself, which caused the referee to jump in.

Check out the stoppage below:

Dustin Jacoby stops Kennedy Nzechukwu in the first round!!

To say Jacoby needed a bounce-back win is an understatement. He was on a two-fight losing streak for the first time since 2015 and was on the verge of falling out of the Top 15 rankings.

After his win at UFC Nashville, he asked for a $50,000 “Performance of the Night” bonus and to fight someone ahead of him in the rankings ... something that should be achievable.

Meanwhile, the loss at UFC Nashville snapped Nzechukwu’s impressive three-fight win streak, during which he brutally finished all of his opponents.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Nashville: “Sandhagen vs. Font” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.