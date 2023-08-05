Love him or hate him, Jake Paul knows how to make an entrance.

As a social media star/influence/YouTuber, being the center of attention is pretty much the name of his game. True to form, Paul ensured all eyes were on him this evening (Sat., Aug. 5, 2023) ahead of his main event DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) clash (order it here) versus Nate Diaz, which takes place inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

It’s pretty hard to ignore a tank!

The decommissioned military vehicle fits with the repeated motif of this event: ready for war! Paul is showing up to go to battle with Diaz, a veteran who is best known for forcing opponents into ugly wars of attrition. What better vehicle to bring him to glory than a literal tank?!? Even Diaz would probably have to give him props for this one. If nothing else, Paul isn’t draining his legs like Deontay Wilder!

The Paul vs. Diaz main event is just three more fights and likely a couple hours away. Tune in with us!

