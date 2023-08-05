 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Highlights! Former UFC champ Brock Lesnar gets pinned by Cody Rhodes | WWE SummerSlam 2023

By Andrew Richardson
/ new
WrestleMania 39 Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images

A rubber match was settled at tonight’s (Sat., Aug. 5, 2023) WWE SummerSlam event, which took place at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight kingpin, Brock Lesnar, stepped into the ring for the third time opposite “Stardust” Cody Rhodes.

Both men previously held a single win over the other.

In classic Lesnar fashion, he started strong. He threw Rhodes all over — and outside of! — the ring, taking a strong lead over the visibly fatigued Rhodes. Lesnar implored his foe to accept defeat, but Rhodes just wouldn’t do it! The Georgian wrastler has that dog in him, and he stormed back with an arsenal of steel weaponry at his side. After a dramatic back-and-forth, Rhodes was finally able to pin the gargantuan man.

By the end of the match, Lesnar’s wrestling shorts were destroyed! Check out the highlights below:

Still yet to compete at SummerSlam is fellow former UFC champion Ronda Rousey. She’s set to battle with former “Four Horsewoman” gal pal Shayna Baszler in an “MMA Rules” contest, which means the bout can only be decided via knockout or submission. Truly, the event is a bevy of riches for fight fans!

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania