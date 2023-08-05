A rubber match was settled at tonight’s (Sat., Aug. 5, 2023) WWE SummerSlam event, which took place at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight kingpin, Brock Lesnar, stepped into the ring for the third time opposite “Stardust” Cody Rhodes.

Both men previously held a single win over the other.

In classic Lesnar fashion, he started strong. He threw Rhodes all over — and outside of! — the ring, taking a strong lead over the visibly fatigued Rhodes. Lesnar implored his foe to accept defeat, but Rhodes just wouldn’t do it! The Georgian wrastler has that dog in him, and he stormed back with an arsenal of steel weaponry at his side. After a dramatic back-and-forth, Rhodes was finally able to pin the gargantuan man.

By the end of the match, Lesnar’s wrestling shorts were destroyed! Check out the highlights below:

Brock Lesnar just out there doing shit because this move don’t even got a damn name #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/7h5vpgcDVL — Public Enemies (@TheEnemiesPE3) August 6, 2023

Still yet to compete at SummerSlam is fellow former UFC champion Ronda Rousey. She’s set to battle with former “Four Horsewoman” gal pal Shayna Baszler in an “MMA Rules” contest, which means the bout can only be decided via knockout or submission. Truly, the event is a bevy of riches for fight fans!