Highlights! Diego Lopes shreds Gavin Tucker’s arm with brutal 98-second armbar | UFC Nashville

By AlexBehunin
/ new
UFC Fight Night: Lopes v Tucker Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Diego Lopes picked up his first Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) win in incredible fashion tonight (Sat., Aug. 5, 2023), tapping Gavin Tucker in less than two minutes via armbar at UFC Nashville, which took place inside Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

While the fight started with Tucker landing a nasty low blow on Lopes, the Brazilian recovered pretty past and then made incredibly quick work of Tucker by locking up a slick armbar that might have caused some damage before the tap.

Check out the finish:

Lopes, 28, made good on his second UFC appearance after turning heads in his short-notice promotional debut. After his win, he asked to fight on the rumored November card in Brazil.

For Tucker, 37, he had his long-awaited, highly anticipated return to active competition spoiled. The Canadian has now been finished in his last two outings ... in less than two minutes.

Ouch.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Nashville: “Sandhagen vs. Font” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.

