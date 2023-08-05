 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Highlights! Carlston Harris survives two-round beatdown, submits Jeremiah Wells with awesome comeback | UFC Nashville

By AlexBehunin
/ new
UFC Fight Night: Wells v Harris Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Carlston Harris scored the biggest win of his UFC career tonight (Sat., Aug. 5, 2023) at UFC Nashville, which took place inside Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn, when he put Jeremiah Wells to sleep in the third round with a nasty anaconda choke.

LIVE! Stream UFC Nashville On ESPN+

EXCITING BANTAMWEIGHT CONTENDER BOUT! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., on Aug. 5, 2023, with an intriguing Bantamweight battle between No. 4-ranked Cory Sandhagen against No. 7-seeded replacement, Rob Font (Umar Nurmagomedov was scratched). In UFC Nashville’s co-main event, former women’s Strawweight champion and No. 5-ranked contender, Jessica Andrade, attempts to take out the unbeaten Tatiana Suarez (No. 10).

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

Harris was getting absolutely dominated in every aspect of the fight for 11 minutes until he locked up his infamous anaconda choke and put Wells to sleep. The fighter from Guyana became the first person to defeat Wells inside UFC’s Octagon.

Check out the finish below:

Harris, 36, is now riding a two-fight win streak since he was knocked out by Shavkat Rakhmonov last year at UFC Vegas 47 (watch it), while Wells, 36, had his impressive six-fight win streak snapped and will have to go back to the drawing board.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Nashville: “Sandhagen vs. Font” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania