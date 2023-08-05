Carlston Harris scored the biggest win of his UFC career tonight (Sat., Aug. 5, 2023) at UFC Nashville, which took place inside Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn, when he put Jeremiah Wells to sleep in the third round with a nasty anaconda choke.

Harris was getting absolutely dominated in every aspect of the fight for 11 minutes until he locked up his infamous anaconda choke and put Wells to sleep. The fighter from Guyana became the first person to defeat Wells inside UFC’s Octagon.

Check out the finish below:

Carlston Harris put Jeremiah Wells to sleep!!!

pic.twitter.com/FkC4MqMA6y — MMA Mania (@mmamania) August 6, 2023

Harris, 36, is now riding a two-fight win streak since he was knocked out by Shavkat Rakhmonov last year at UFC Vegas 47 (watch it), while Wells, 36, had his impressive six-fight win streak snapped and will have to go back to the drawing board.

