Highlights! Bloodied Assu Almabayev strangles Ode Osbourne, wins Octagon debut | UFC Nashville

By AlexBehunin
UFC Fight Night: Osbourne v Almabayev Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Assu Almabayev scored a massive win in his Octagon debut tonight (Sat., Aug. 5, 2023) at UFC Nashville, which took place inside Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., tapping Ode Osbourne with a second round rear-naked choke.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., on Aug. 5, 2023

It was just about a picture-perfect UFC debut for the 29-year-old Flyweight fighter out of Kazakhstan. The first round saw him control Osbourne on the ground and then attempt a tight Peruvian neck-tie submission; however, the clock ran out.

The second round was more of the same, and after about one minute, Almabayev locked up a rear-naked choke that forced Osbourne to tap.

Check out the final moments below:

Almabayev improved to 18-2 and is riding a 14-fight win streak — nine of those wins coming by way of submission.

Flyweights beware.

