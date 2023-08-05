Assu Almabayev scored a massive win in his Octagon debut tonight (Sat., Aug. 5, 2023) at UFC Nashville, which took place inside Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., tapping Ode Osbourne with a second round rear-naked choke.

It was just about a picture-perfect UFC debut for the 29-year-old Flyweight fighter out of Kazakhstan. The first round saw him control Osbourne on the ground and then attempt a tight Peruvian neck-tie submission; however, the clock ran out.

The second round was more of the same, and after about one minute, Almabayev locked up a rear-naked choke that forced Osbourne to tap.

Check out the final moments below:

Assu Almabayev taps Ode Osbourne!

pic.twitter.com/8MFw6HLox9 — MMA Mania (@mmamania) August 5, 2023

Almabayev improved to 18-2 and is riding a 14-fight win streak — nine of those wins coming by way of submission.

Flyweights beware.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Nashville: “Sandhagen vs. Font” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.