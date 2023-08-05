Boxing champion Amanda Serrano defended her crown opposite challenger Heather Hardy earlier tonight (Sat., Aug. 5, 2023) at Diaz vs. Paul boxing event live on DAZN PPV from inside American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Ultimately, it was a dominant performance for the champion.

Serrano was on fire from the first bell. Her lead hand connected right away, then she started digging to the body. Over and over, she punished Hardy with hooks to the mid-section, occasionally going high with a hook afterward. A big left hand upstairs stunned Hardy near the end of the round, and she retreated to her corner wobbly and bloody.

The beating continued into the second. Hardy tried to fire back with body hooks of her own, but the difference in firepower was extreme. Serrano’s left was landing with a pushing consistency, and Hardy’s whole face went red in response. The third continued in similar fashion, though Serrano continued putting in work to the bread basket in addition to her many straight left lands.

Credit to Hardy, she was tough as all hell. She kept advancing and trying to move her head, and she even landed some decent shots ... they just didn’t have any effect! Serrano turned it up in the second half of the fourth, doing nasty damage to the body and head. The referee was starting to creep in, but there weren’t any knockdowns yet.

Serrano seemed to take her foot off the gas a bit in the fifth. She was still winning and landing the more damaging shots, but perhaps Hardy’s toughness deterred her from chasing the finish too aggressively.

That rhythm continued for the rest of the fight. Serrano pressed her opponent and landed hard shots at a good clip, but Hardy refused to go away entirely. She always fire back, even while outgunned. Things heated up in the tenth, however. Serrano sprinted towards the finish, stunning Hardy multiple times. Somehow, Hardy kept her feet despite absorbing dozens and dozens of punches.

If nothing else, it was a moral victory for the 41-year-old pugilist.

Serrano wanted the knockout, but at least she scored a dominant win. Check out the full fight video highlights below:

