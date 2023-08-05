Ashton Sylve and William Silva battled in an 135-pound boxing match earlier tonight (Sat., Aug. 5, 2023) at Diaz vs. Paul boxing event live on DAZN PPV from inside American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. In a dominant showing, Sylve stopped his foe in the fourth round.

From the start of the fight, Sylve was the quicker and more accurate man. He flowed around the ring, picking up reads and occasionally sticking his foe with a good shot. There was a near moment of chaos towards the end of the first, when both men mistook the 10-second clapper for the bell, but it was an uneventful opening frame overall.

Sylve found his mark in the second. He stuck a couple right hands then hid a lovely left hook to the liver behind that blow, sending Silva to the canvas in agony. He returned to his feet and survived the round, but the tone was set. Sylve continued to land the better shots in the third, then he put his man down for good with yet another left hook to the liver in the fourth.

There were only seconds remaining in the round, but Silva couldn’t regain his footing. Check out the full fight video highlights below:

Not bad for 19 years of age! With the win, Sylve improves his professional record to 10-0.

