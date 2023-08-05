 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Highlights! 19-year-old Ashton Sylve destroys William Silva with perfect liver shot knockout | #PaulDiaz

By Andrew Richardson
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Jake Paul v Anderson Silva Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Ashton Sylve and William Silva battled in an 135-pound boxing match earlier tonight (Sat., Aug. 5, 2023) at Diaz vs. Paul boxing event live on DAZN PPV from inside American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. In a dominant showing, Sylve stopped his foe in the fourth round.

LIVE! Watch ‘Paul Vs. Diaz’ On DAZN PPV

READY FOR WAR! International superstar and serial risk-taker, Jake “The Problem Child” Paul, is once again up against a very big (and very different) challenge in regard to his budding combat sports career when he takes on former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) superstar (and Conor McGregor slayer), Nate Diaz, inside American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, on Sat., Aug. 5, 2023, streaming live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV). “Paul vs. Diaz” which will also feature multiple-time women’s boxing champion, Amanda Serrano, battling former WBO queenpin, Heather Hardy, for the undisputed Featherweight title in DAZN’s PPV co-main event. Special start time is slated for 8 p.m. ET, with a PPV price tag of $59.99.

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

From the start of the fight, Sylve was the quicker and more accurate man. He flowed around the ring, picking up reads and occasionally sticking his foe with a good shot. There was a near moment of chaos towards the end of the first, when both men mistook the 10-second clapper for the bell, but it was an uneventful opening frame overall.

Sylve found his mark in the second. He stuck a couple right hands then hid a lovely left hook to the liver behind that blow, sending Silva to the canvas in agony. He returned to his feet and survived the round, but the tone was set. Sylve continued to land the better shots in the third, then he put his man down for good with yet another left hook to the liver in the fourth.

There were only seconds remaining in the round, but Silva couldn’t regain his footing. Check out the full fight video highlights below:

Not bad for 19 years of age! With the win, Sylve improves his professional record to 10-0.

For complete Paul vs. Diaz results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania