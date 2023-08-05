A pair of combat sport’s biggest stars will meet in the ring later this evening (Sat., Aug. 5, 2023, 2023) when Conor McGregor slayer, Nate Diaz, makes his move to the boxing ring opposite YouTuber-turned knockout artist, Jake Paul, live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

This fight is an easy sell, a grudge match between huge names. Diaz is excited to get a taste of freedom after many years with UFC, even if he plans to return sooner than later to the Octagon. Conversely, Paul’s entire boxing career may be on the line, as the pressure is on for him to rebound following his first career defeat to Tommy Fury (watch it).

Ahead of tonight’s PPV main card live on DAZN, the Paul vs. Diaz pre-fight show is expected to go LIVE at 6 p.m. ET in the above video player. It will feature in-depth analysis of the main event along with a collection of “Prelims” bouts prior to the PPV main card beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE coverage of the Paul vs. Diaz main event HERE. The PPV main card broadcast kicks off on DAZN PPV at 8 p.m. ET, while Diaz and Paul are expected to make their ring walks around 11 p.m. ET.