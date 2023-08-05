 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Upset alert? Drake places monster $250,000 bet on Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul fight | #PaulDiaz

By Andrew Richardson
Diaz fans have another reason to be concern ahead of tonight’s (Sat., Aug. 5, 2023) boxing main event between Nate Diaz and Jake Paul, which goes down from inside American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) (order it here).

International superstar and serial risk-taker, Jake "The Problem Child" Paul, is once again up against a very big (and very different) challenge in regard to his budding combat sports career when he takes on former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) superstar (and Conor McGregor slayer), Nate Diaz, inside American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, on Sat., Aug. 5, 2023, streaming live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV). "Paul vs. Diaz" which will also feature multiple-time women's boxing champion, Amanda Serrano, battling former WBO queenpin, Heather Hardy, for the undisputed Featherweight title in DAZN's PPV co-main event.

There’s already concerns of age, size, and wear-and-tear regarding the 38-year-old veteran. Those physical disadvantages are the reason why Diaz enters this contest as a significant underdog, especially since Paul has already proven himself adept at dispatching older, smaller MMA fighters.

To make matters worse, Diaz is now facing the Drake curse too! The rap superstar is a common face at high-profile combat sports events, and he’s not afraid to throw his money around betting either. The problem is that Drake loses a majority of the time, and superstitious fight fans now look at his bets as a bad omen for their favorite fighters.

In this bet, Drizzy Drake is risking $250k to pull in a clean million should Diaz manage the upset. He posted the bet on Instagram, writing, “Jake is a dog, but I can never bet against a Diaz brother. That’s just how I was raised.”

There is at least a silver lining for Diaz hopefuls. Earlier this year, Drake correctly called Jon Jones strangling Ciryl Gane, nailing his prediction of “Bones” via submission specifically. As a result of that prop bet, Drake turned a quarter million into $1.7 million. Perhaps that precise prediction is a sign that the curse is finally broken?

If you’re betting on the event tonight, let us know in the comments!

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire Paul vs. Diaz fight card right here, starting with the early “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m. ET, then the main card action will begin on DAZN PPV at 8 p.m. ET.

Bet on all the Paul vs. Diaz boxing action at Draft Kings right HERE. To check out the latest and greatest Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz event-led news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive news archive right here.

