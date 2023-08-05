YouTube sensation Jake Paul will continue his celebrity boxing career against former UFC welterweight attraction Nate Diaz in a special 10-round pay-per-view (PPV) boxing headliner on DAZN (order it here), set for later tonight (Sat., Aug. 5, 2023) inside American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

The bout will be contested at 185 pounds using 10-ounce gloves.

“My team wanted me to take an easy fight like KSI next, but that’s not how I’m built,” Paul said. “Nate Diaz is considered one of the most bad-ass fighters of all time, but he and his team have been running their mouths for too long. People tell me Nate has been training with Andre Ward for years. That he has insane stamina. That he refuses to back down. Good for f*cking Nate. I haven’t forgotten about the slap backstage in Arizona, and on August 5th, a Problem Child is going to piece up and knock out the Stockton G.”

The 26 year-old Paul (6-1, 4 KOs) is looking to rebound from his split decision loss to Tommy Fury earlier this year in Dubai, which snapped “The Problem Child’s” undefeated win streak. As for Diaz (0-0), this marks his first fight since parting ways with UFC late last year.

The Stockton slapper is 12 years older than Paul at 38.

“Besides Canelo he’s the biggest thing in boxing,” Diaz said. “I’m here to conquer that. I’m the King of combat sports and then I’m headed back to get my UFC belts. I f*cked up Conor (McGregor) for acting out and now here I am again, like a Super Hero of the Real Fight game, the King of the Real Fight game.”

See tonight’s entire “Paul vs. Diaz” fight card and PPV lineup here.

Related Paul Vows Revenge Against Diaz For Full Slap

Paul is also a member of the PFL roster but it is unknown if Diaz will rematch the blonde bomber inside the SmartCage (as promised) or simply wash his hands of “The Problem Child” after they throw hands this weekend in “The Lone Star State.”

Bet on all the Paul vs. Diaz boxing action at Draft Kings right HERE. To check out the latest and greatest Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz event-led news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive news archive right here.