Social media star-turned knockout artist, Jake Paul, will square off with UFC’s top gangster, Nate Diaz, TONIGHT (Aug. 5, 2023) on DAZN pay-per-view from inside American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Tonight’s main event is an 185-pound contest, scheduled for 10, three-minute rounds. Oddly, both men enter this contest somewhat with their back to the wall. For Paul, he’s coming off the first loss of his professional career, an uninspired showing against rival Tommy Fury back in February. If he loses again, will Paul continue to box? Better yet, will anyone even care?

As for Diaz, this is an athlete who slowly became a fan favorite of the years by being genuine and continually surprising opponents with his gameness. At 38 years of age, however, Diaz is taking a real risk here. Can anyone who loses to Jake Paul claim to be a gangster anymore? Diaz’s whole image is on the line, as he doesn’t want to be the latest case of, “when keeping it real goes wrong!”

In addition to the “Tale of the Tape” above, check out a few fast facts about Paul and Diaz ahead of showtime, as well as some other event-related particulars.

Jake Paul

Record: 6-1

Key Wins: Anderson Silva (Oct. 29, 2022), Tyron Woodley (Dec. 18, 2021, Aug. 29, 2021), Ben Askren (April 17, 2021)

Key Losses: Tommy Fury (Feb. 26, 2022)

VS.

Nate Diaz

MMA Record: 21-13

Key Wins: Conor McGregor (UFC 196), Michael Johnson (UFC on FOX 17), Anthony Pettis (UFC 241), Donald Cerrone (UFC 141), Jim Miller (UFC on FOX 3), Tony Ferguson (UFC 279)

Key Losses: Leon Edwards (UFC 263), Conor McGregor (UFC 202), Jorge Masvidal (UFC 244), Raphael dos Anjos (UFC on FOX 13), Ben Henderson (UFC on FOX 5)

In just a few short hours (live results here), the bad blood between Diaz and Paul will come to a boil on center stage. Will Paul manage to take out another MMA legend, or can Diaz overcome the younger man late in the fight?

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE coverage of Saturday’s PPV main card. The $59.99 DAZN PPV kicks off at 8 p.m. ET, with Paul and Silva likely to make the walk closer to 11 p.m.

