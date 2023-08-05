 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz tonight live on DAZN PPV

By Andrew Richardson
Today (Sat., Aug 5, 2023) is the day that Jake Paul and Nate Diaz will finally box each other.

The two clash in the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, which means the start time of the event is pretty standard for an east coast combat sports event. The Paul vs. Diaz PPV kicks off at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT). Fight fans in the United Kingdom with a bout of insomnia can tune in at 1 a.m. GMT to watch the start of the card.

Those of you who are interested in just the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz fight can expect that to start around 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT / 4 a.m. GMT.

LIVE! Watch ‘Paul Vs. Diaz’ On DAZN PPV

READY FOR WAR! International superstar and serial risk-taker, Jake “The Problem Child” Paul, is once again up against a very big (and very different) challenge in regard to his budding combat sports career when he takes on former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) superstar (and Conor McGregor slayer), Nate Diaz, inside American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, on Sat., Aug. 5, 2023, streaming live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV). “Paul vs. Diaz” which will also feature multiple-time women’s boxing champion, Amanda Serrano, battling former WBO queenpin, Heather Hardy, for the undisputed Featherweight title in DAZN’s PPV co-main event. Special start time is slated for 8 p.m. ET, with a PPV price tag of $59.99.

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

How to order the Paul vs. Diaz pay-per-view

Both international fans and those in the United States can order the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz event through DAZN for $59.99.

Here’s the full card for the PPV event:

  • 185 lbs.: Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz
  • 126 lbs.: Amanda Serrano vs. Heather Hardy
  • 168 lbs.: Chris Avila vs. Jeremy Stephens
  • 135 lbs.: Ashton Sylve vs. William Silva
  • 168 lbs.: Shadasia Green vs. Olivia Curry

Make sure to tune in to MMAmania.com for all the play-by-play, results, highlights and coverage from the Paul vs. Diaz event!

For more on “Paul vs. Diaz” and other boxing-related events, click here. Full odds available at DraftKings Sportsbook.

