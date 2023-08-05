Today (Sat., Aug 5, 2023) is the day that Jake Paul and Nate Diaz will finally box each other.

The two clash in the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, which means the start time of the event is pretty standard for an east coast combat sports event. The Paul vs. Diaz PPV kicks off at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT). Fight fans in the United Kingdom with a bout of insomnia can tune in at 1 a.m. GMT to watch the start of the card.

Those of you who are interested in just the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz fight can expect that to start around 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT / 4 a.m. GMT.

How to order the Paul vs. Diaz pay-per-view

Both international fans and those in the United States can order the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz event through DAZN for $59.99.

Here’s the full card for the PPV event:

185 lbs.: Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz

126 lbs.: Amanda Serrano vs. Heather Hardy

168 lbs.: Chris Avila vs. Jeremy Stephens

135 lbs.: Ashton Sylve vs. William Silva

168 lbs.: Shadasia Green vs. Olivia Curry

