Jake Paul v Anderson Silva - Press Conference

Stream: Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz videos, live updates and fight highlights | Full results

Contributors: MMAmania.com Staff
Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz results live online: One of the biggest names in boxing, Jake “The Problem Child” Paul, meets one of the biggest names in mixed martial arts (MMA), Nate Diaz, TONIGHT (Sat., Aug. 5, 2023) inside American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, streaming live online via DAZN pay-per-view (PPV). The volatile PPV main eventscheduled for 10, three-minute rounds — will be contested at 185 pounds. In DAZN’s co-main event, undisputed women’s Featherweight world champion, Amanda “Real Deal” Serrano, will put all her belts on the line against former WBO Featherweight queenpin, Heather “The Heat” Hardy, a rematch nearly four years in the making. We’ve got Ashton Sylve vs. William Silva and Chris Avila vs. Jeremy Stephens on deck, too! The entire “Paul vs. Diaz”-led card will stream on DAZN (in English and Spanish), beginning at at 6:15 p.m. ET /3:15 p.m. PT with the “Prelims” undercard before the PPV start time at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

READY FOR WAR! International superstar and serial risk-taker, Jake "The Problem Child" Paul, is once again up against a very big (and very different) challenge in regard to his budding combat sports career when he takes on former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) superstar (and Conor McGregor slayer), Nate Diaz, inside American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, on Sat., Aug. 5, 2023, streaming live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV). "Paul vs. Diaz" which will also feature multiple-time women's boxing champion, Amanda Serrano, battling former WBO queenpin, Heather Hardy, for the undisputed Featherweight title in DAZN's PPV co-main event. Special start time is slated for 8 p.m. ET, with a PPV price tag of $59.99.

MMAmania.com will deliver bell-to-bell results coverage of “Paul vs. Diaz” online LIVE all evening (late) night, including latest fight updates, fight recaps, video highlights, winners, losers, press conference streams and all the other post-fight fallout you can handle well into Sunday. Buckle up! We’ll have all the news that’s fit to print and much, much more. We’ve got the entire “Paul vs. Diaz” card — including “Prelims” undercard matches on DAZN/ESPN+ — all covered below in our comprehensive story stream.

To check out the latest and greatest “Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz” event-led news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.

Jul 27, 2022, 8:32pm EDT

