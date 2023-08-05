Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz results live online: One of the biggest names in boxing, Jake “The Problem Child” Paul, meets one of the biggest names in mixed martial arts (MMA), Nate Diaz, TONIGHT (Sat., Aug. 5, 2023) inside American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, streaming live online via DAZN pay-per-view (PPV). The volatile PPV main event — scheduled for 10, three-minute rounds — will be contested at 185 pounds. In DAZN’s co-main event, undisputed women’s Featherweight world champion, Amanda “Real Deal” Serrano, will put all her belts on the line against former WBO Featherweight queenpin, Heather “The Heat” Hardy, a rematch nearly four years in the making. We’ve got Ashton Sylve vs. William Silva and Chris Avila vs. Jeremy Stephens on deck, too! The entire “Paul vs. Diaz”-led card will stream on DAZN (in English and Spanish), beginning at at 6:15 p.m. ET /3:15 p.m. PT with the “Prelims” undercard before the PPV start time at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

READY FOR WAR?!?!?!

MMAmania.com will deliver bell-to-bell results coverage of “Paul vs. Diaz” online LIVE all evening (late) night, including latest fight updates, fight recaps, video highlights, winners, losers, press conference streams and all the other post-fight fallout you can handle well into Sunday. Buckle up! We’ll have all the news that’s fit to print and much, much more. We’ve got the entire “Paul vs. Diaz” card — including “Prelims” undercard matches on DAZN/ESPN+ — all covered below in our comprehensive story stream.

