Tonight (Sat., Aug. 5, 2023), live from inside American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas — streaming live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) — Jake Paul takes on possibly his biggest test from the mixed martial arts (MMA) universe when he boxes 27-fight UFC veteran (and jiu-jitsu specialist), Nate Diaz.

Jake and his older brother, Logan Paul, have been the biggest draws in the social media-to-boxing crossovers. They’ve put in some work, actually trained quite a bit, and have made respectable showings of themselves for being relative novices in the sport. They’ve found willing participants out of the mixed martial arts (MMA) scene, as Paul has feasted on aging veterans happily fighting out of their second- or third-best sport for enormous paychecks. Indeed, Paul has collected wins over the likes of Ben Askren (somewhat expected), Tyron Woodley twice (not bad) and Anderson Silva (impressive).

Critics have noted the ages of Woodley and Silva, and the obvious non-striking background of Askren, but it’s also obvious to point out that Diaz is younger (38) than those aforementioned two and has been sparring with boxing pros (and fighting in UFC with a boxing-heavy approach) for many, many years. In short, he has plenty of tools to justify hope that he pulls off the upset. Yes, that’s correct, he’s a heavy underdog at +280 per DraftKings compared to a -390 line for Paul.

Bet ‘em if it fancies you and you can spare the wager!

But, that’s not all tonight. We’ve also got one of the best women’s boxers in the world, Amanda Serrano, putting her IBF, IBO, WBA, WBC and WBO Featherweight titles on the line against former Bellator competitor (and 23-2 boxer), Heather Hardy. Serrano is a very heavy favorite in this rematch from 2019, and is hoping to use this as a showcase as she campaigns for an eventual rematch against Katie Taylor. And let’s not forget the return of Jeremy Stephens, who will lock horns with on one of Diaz’s training partners, Chris Avila.

Jake Paul Vs. Nate Diaz “Ready 4 War” Quick Results:

185 lbs.: Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz

126 lbs.: Amanda Serrano vs. Heather Hardy

135 lbs.: Ashton Sylve vs. William Silva

168 lbs.: Chris Avila vs. Jeremy Stephens

168 lbs.: Shadasia Green vs. Olivia Curry

147 lbs.: Alan Sanchez vs. Angel Beltran

154 lbs.: Jose Aguayo vs. Noel Cavazos

135 lbs.: Luciano Ramos vs. CJ Hamilton

165 lbs.: Kevin Newman II vs. Kilo Madera

Jake Paul Vs. Nate Diaz Play-By-Play Results:

