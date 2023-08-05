Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz is finally here!

The YouTuber-turned professional boxer takes on the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) megastar in a 10-round boxing match, and it goes down this weekend (Sat., Aug. 5, 2023) from inside American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

MMAMania.com caught up with several Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighters to see who they are picking between Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz:

Dustin Poirier

“Nate does have good boxing, but it’s unorthodox, and it works well for MMA — small gloves, pitty-pat punches and that range. But, with boxing gloves, things are different. Timing is different, the range is a little bit different. Jake is a big, athletic young kid. If I had to put money on it, I would put it on Jake.”

Bobby Green

“I’m going with my guy, Nate. That’s my dog. If anybody [can beat Paul], it’d be Nate. You know, I’ve been boxing with him and I’m telling you this. The longer the rounds go, the harder it’s going to get. Jake can start out hot. But if he lets it go anywhere past round one, he’s gonna have a lot of trouble.”

Tony Ferguson

“I hope they knock each other the f—k out. I’m gonna be real like I don’t give a f—k.”

Daniel Rodriguez

“I don’t know, man. Jake Paul keeps shocking us. I’m going to have to go with Diaz on this one. I think that he’s got that true dog and I don’t think he’s going to go out like a chump or anything that like.”

Billy Quarantillo

“I think it’s a tough fight for Nate Diaz. I think he did his best work at 155. And I think Jake Paul’s a really big fighter. So, I think it’s going to be a tough night for Nate Diaz. Of course, I’m rooting for Nate. But, I’m going to have to go with Jake Paul. I think Jake Paul is going to get it done. I would love to see Nate Diaz box him old school, you know, land 300 punches, but I think the size advantage is going to be a little too much.”

Yan Xiaonan

“Jake Paul, he’s a legit boxer. His boxing is very good. [Paul] maybe knocks him out.”

Montel Jackson

“I got Diaz, man. I know Diaz is going to come to fight and he isn’t going to get tired so it’s going to be been a long night for Jake”

Katlyn Chookagian

“I’m going to go Nate Diaz for sure, I have to. I just love him, but I’m definitely going Nate Diaz.”

Karolina Kowalkiewicz

“I hope Nate.”

Ode Osbourne

“I want Nate Diaz, but I think Jake Paul. Only because right now he’s been putting in more work in that specific game. In that specific field, he’s been putting in a lot of work. That’s the only reason I say Jake Paul. People think that he’s just a YouTuber, but he’s got some striking. You can only be a YouTuber for so long before eventually, you become a boxer.”

Pedro Munhoz

“Hopefully, Nate Diaz can put on a master class on Jake Paul and get the victory.”

Final results: Diaz: 6, Paul: 4, Don’t Give A F—k: 1

To check out the latest and greatest Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz event-led news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.