Midnight Mania highlights! John Lineker rallies, stops Jae Woong Kim via insane buzzer-beater KO | One Fight Night 13

Bringing you the weird and wild from the world of MMA each and every weeknight!

By Andrew Richardson
/ new
UFC Fight Night: Souza v Hermansson Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Earlier tonight (Fri., Aug. 4, 2023), longtime UFC veteran and former One Championship Bantamweight kingpin John Lineker returned to action opposite South Korean Knockout artist Jae Woong Kim on the main card of One on Prime Video 13 from Bangkok, Thailand.

The first round went terribly for “Hands of Stone.” Kim was aggressive early and racked up points with hard low kicks, then he switched up his approach with a well-timed takedown into half-guard. The larger man battered Lineker, who actually.missed the 150-pound catchweight by a pound, smashing him open with elbows. Lineker managed to reverse into top position in the closing seconds of the round, but he was deep in the hole with 10 minutes left.

Fortunately, the Brazilian slugger started finding success in the second. Namely, his jab and low kick connected often. Any time Kim was near the ropes, Lineker would rip the body with his signature hooks. Kim did land a brief takedown and come close on some knees up the middle, but it was a significantly better showing for the Brazilian compared to the first frame.

The third continued in similar fashion. Lineker was taking control, but it was unclear whether or not he’d done enough to make up for the dominant first round from Kim. Lineker took the decision from the judges hands, cracking Kim with a massive left hand just seconds before the final bell.

Check out the highlights:

Last time out, Lineker coughed up his Bantamweight gold to Fabricio Andrade, the current One titleholder. Another win or two — ideally while making weight — could see him score a third battle opposite the Brazilian “Wonder Boy.”

Insomnia

This clip really has me feeling nostalgic. Not only do I remember these Nate Diaz fights vividly, but I remember where I was when watching them live. Diaz forever!

An endless staph infection sounds incredibly dangerous and f—king terrible. All the best to Ronnie Lawrence!

Jens Pulver can relate to Tony Ferguson’s recent struggles, and he has some advice for “El Cucuy.”

Israel Adesanya, master of emotional intelligence.

It’s hard to hear, but someone found this clip of Kevin Holland basically dunking on Michael Chiesa immediately after beating him. Ruthless!

Steven Seagal is an MMA legend.

UFC’s historic habit of refusing to allow catchweights for short-notice debutants is just ... dumb. Who benefits from this? Not the fans, seeing as Buzukja is far less likely to be at his best tomorrow.

A slick teep counter:

Slips, rips, and KO clips

A nice finishing flurry to force a third knockdown:

Good posture = heavy ground strikes

The north-south kimura is precisely as not-fun as it looks. Grab your own shorts!

Random Land

An incredible shot.

Midnight Music: Prog rock, 1972

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

