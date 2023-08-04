Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Earlier tonight (Fri., Aug. 4, 2023), longtime UFC veteran and former One Championship Bantamweight kingpin John Lineker returned to action opposite South Korean Knockout artist Jae Woong Kim on the main card of One on Prime Video 13 from Bangkok, Thailand.

The first round went terribly for “Hands of Stone.” Kim was aggressive early and racked up points with hard low kicks, then he switched up his approach with a well-timed takedown into half-guard. The larger man battered Lineker, who actually.missed the 150-pound catchweight by a pound, smashing him open with elbows. Lineker managed to reverse into top position in the closing seconds of the round, but he was deep in the hole with 10 minutes left.

Fortunately, the Brazilian slugger started finding success in the second. Namely, his jab and low kick connected often. Any time Kim was near the ropes, Lineker would rip the body with his signature hooks. Kim did land a brief takedown and come close on some knees up the middle, but it was a significantly better showing for the Brazilian compared to the first frame.

The third continued in similar fashion. Lineker was taking control, but it was unclear whether or not he’d done enough to make up for the dominant first round from Kim. Lineker took the decision from the judges hands, cracking Kim with a massive left hand just seconds before the final bell.

Check out the highlights:

John Lineker knocks out Kim Jae Woong with left in the fight! ⏱️



Tune in to Prime Video NOW to catch the rest of ONE Fight Night 13!⁠#ONEFightNight13 | Live Now

Watch live on Prime https://t.co/lYPxqOKmsU

Live TV broadcast in 170+… pic.twitter.com/Badzb744pf — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) August 5, 2023

Last time out, Lineker coughed up his Bantamweight gold to Fabricio Andrade, the current One titleholder. Another win or two — ideally while making weight — could see him score a third battle opposite the Brazilian “Wonder Boy.”

Insomnia

This clip really has me feeling nostalgic. Not only do I remember these Nate Diaz fights vividly, but I remember where I was when watching them live. Diaz forever!

An endless staph infection sounds incredibly dangerous and f—king terrible. All the best to Ronnie Lawrence!

Ronnie Lawrence is stepping away from fighting indefinitely to get healthy, per his Instagram



He revealed he has had staph infection 15-20 times the last 2 years and cannot get rid of it. pic.twitter.com/x7nXbvyLQj — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) August 4, 2023

Jens Pulver can relate to Tony Ferguson’s recent struggles, and he has some advice for “El Cucuy.”

Israel Adesanya, master of emotional intelligence.

The Main Character. #Player1

Even if I wasn’t the protagonist, I’d implore everybody to see this film (especially men). We can’t keep living like this, fake masculinity and lack of emotional intelligence…let me show you brothers a true way of being, love and care for… pic.twitter.com/4DjlKkjRtr — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) August 4, 2023

It’s hard to hear, but someone found this clip of Kevin Holland basically dunking on Michael Chiesa immediately after beating him. Ruthless!

Steven Seagal is an MMA legend.

In 2004 Steven Seagal released a dancehall song called “Strut” in which he sings in a fake Jamaican accent and his first line is “me wan da poonani.” can’t make this shit up. pic.twitter.com/VsTGeCV01E — INTUITION (@ItsIntuition) August 3, 2023

UFC’s historic habit of refusing to allow catchweights for short-notice debutants is just ... dumb. Who benefits from this? Not the fans, seeing as Buzukja is far less likely to be at his best tomorrow.

21 pounds in 3 days. Unbelievable sacrifice and determination to get all the way down to 146.5 in such a short time frame. Toughest cut I’ve ever seen. Proud of you @DennisBuzukja now let’s fucking scrap. pic.twitter.com/39eNEnwrph — Matt “The Steamrolla”Frevola (@SteamRollaa) August 4, 2023

A slick teep counter:

Gorgeous move by Parnpet

Use the step back due to the front kick to throw that flying knee to the body as he catch the kick. pic.twitter.com/3dQdfdQi7q — Sweet Punch Memories (@SPM_staff) August 4, 2023

Slips, rips, and KO clips

A nice finishing flurry to force a third knockdown:

TÁ PEGANDO FOGO NO ONE!



Irvine emplaca 3 knockdowns em cima do Panthep e leva a vitória no segundo round. BRABO DEMAIS!



Você curte as emoções do ONE Friday Fights 27 ao vivo na minha tela!#ONEnoCombate #ONEFF pic.twitter.com/UQLO3KzSn4 — Combate (@combate) August 4, 2023

Good posture = heavy ground strikes

The north-south kimura is precisely as not-fun as it looks. Grab your own shorts!

Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu submits Jhanlo Mark Sangiao with a kimura at ONE on Prime 13 pic.twitter.com/WiH2TkMhaf — Will (@ChillemDafoe) August 5, 2023

Random Land

An incredible shot.

The world's most remote country, Bhutan, is experiencing a baseball boom



What started as a handful of kids playing on a concrete slab has grown to more than 6,000 children who are becoming dedicated baseball fans



"It's the fastest-growing sport in the country right now," says… pic.twitter.com/n8yS5GfLN7 — MLB Life (@MLBLife) August 3, 2023

Midnight Music: Prog rock, 1972

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.