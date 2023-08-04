The world of influencer boxing takes center stage tomorrow night (Sat., Aug. 5, 2023) from inside American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas (order it here) as UFC legend Nate Diaz squares off opposite upstart knockout artist Jake Paul in a 12-round main event war.

This grudge match started hot, slowed to a simmer, and is now ready to boil over. For weeks, Paul has complained that Diaz went radio silent once pen was put to paper, but that changed during fight week. In the last few days, there’s been calls for violence and actual brawls, and of course, a bit of threatened legal action. Is there a better possible environment for fisticuffs?!?

On Friday, Diaz and Paul squared off for one final staredown, and Diaz touched his opponent a little more than usual! Check it out below:

In addition to the headliner, the event will feature a co-main event between the ultra decorated Amanda Serrano and former WBO champion Heather Hardy. Serrano has won two in a row since her all-time great split-decision loss to Kate Tayler, whereas Hardy has lost two in a row. It’s a rematch of their 2019 war, which saw Serrano decision “The Heat.”

Their final faceoff can be seen below:

Lastly, there will be a pair of familiar MMA names lacing up the gloves to throw down. Chris Avila is a longtime member of Team Diaz, as well as former UFC fighter. Really, he’s probably best-known for being involved in every Diaz-related brawl! He’ll square off with Jeremy Stephens, who spent more than a decade brawling inside the Octagon. Avila missed weight on Friday, but the fight will go on regardless.

Check it out below:

You can also watch additional Paul vs. Diaz staredowns below:

135 lbs.: Ashton Sylve vs. William Silva

168 lbs.: Shadasia Green vs. Olivia Curry

