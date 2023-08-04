Mike Tyson joins forces with Francis Ngannou to help ex-UFC champ take down Tyson Fury — ‘We’re here to win’

"My power is enough to knock anybody out." @francis_ngannou ahead of his boxing match vs. Tyson Fury pic.twitter.com/C7yRCcvTq8

Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson has been recruited to help ex-UFC 265-pound titleholder Francis Ngannou as “The Predator” prepares to battle current WBC kingpin Tyson Fury atop their upcoming pay-per-view (PPV) boxing card on Oct. 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

“It’s no secret I back Ngannou 100 percent in this face-off of champions,” Tyson said in a prepared statement. “He has one hard punch, and when it lands, it’s game over. I am looking forward to working with Ngannou and supporting his transition from the Octagon to the boxing ring.”

“He isn’t a combat novice; he is a world champion,” Tyson continued. “He knows how to compete when the bell rings, but the key will be combining his energy and combat skills into his punches and using his agility to move swiftly around the ring then delivering the knockout blow. We’re here to win.”

And this isn’t the first time Tyson showed “The Predator” a thing or two.

Ngannou, 36, parted ways with UFC earlier this year after failing to come to terms on a new deal. “The Predator” would later sign with Professional Fighters League (PFL), which provided a contract clause that allowed Ngannou to seek high-stakes (and high-purse) boxing bouts against the best in the world.

“Bringing Mike Tyson into my training camp is one of the best decisions I can make to prepare for Tyson Fury in the ring at this year’s Riyadh Season,” Ngannou added. “Mike Tyson is an idol of mine in the sport. His experience and boxing IQ will be important to honing my technique under his guidance to win this super fight. I’ve been wanting this fight for years and now that it’s here, I’m focused on fighting the greatest fight of my career and shocking the world on the most epic stage for the fans in Riyadh. October 28th, the world will know who’s the ‘Baddest Man on the Planet.’”

Fury has countered by enlisting UFC heavyweight phenom Tom Aspinall.