Video: Nate Diaz towel-grabbing sidekick misses weight for Jeremy Stephens boxing match

Former UFC fighter and Nate Diaz hot water boy Chris Avila missed weight for his Jeremy Stephens boxing match, scheduled for the “Paul vs. Diaz” DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) card on Sat. night (Aug. 5, 2023) at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas (order it here).

Avila was 170.3 pounds for their 168-pound affair against 167 for Stephens.

Judging by his physique and overall demeanor, it doesn’t appear the 30 year-old former lightweight gave a tremendous effort to make his mark. Avila was fined a percentage of his purse, payable to Stephens, and the fight will continue as scheduled.

“I’m just looking to beat this motherf*cker’s ass all rounds,” Stephens said during Wednesday’s open workout scrum (via MMA Junkie). “I don’t want the knockout. I want to beat him up. I manifested this after I fought Aldo. I was like, ‘Man, if Jake Paul or Diaz drops out, I’m going to be that guy calling every – I don’t even know who the f*ck to call, but I’m going to be calling somebody to put me on that card.’ So, I manifested this, and here I am.”

Avila vs. Stephens is scheduled for eight, three-minute rounds.

