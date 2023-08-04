 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

LIVE! PFL Playoffs 1 results, coverage and full fight highlights | Jenkins vs. Pinedo

2023 PFL 4 Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Professional Fighters League (PFL) 2023 playoffs are finally here!

TONIGHT (Fri., Aug 4, 2023) from inside Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas, Featherweights and Light Heavyweights will throwdown for a spot in the finals in hopes of winning $1 million at the end of the season (sometime later this year).

Indeed, it is win or go home.

In the main event, No. 1-seeded Featherweight, Bubba Jenkins, takes on Jesus Pinedo, the man who knocked out 2022 champion Brendan Louganane two months ago (watch highlights), while in the co-main, No. 1-seeded Light Heavyweight, Josh Silveira, takes on Ty Flores.

Many readers check in before, during, and after the fights to share their thoughts on all of the action, which will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET with “Prelims” on ESPN+ and then transition to ESPN/ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET for main card action. Feel free to leave a comment (or several) about the bouts and chat with all the other Maniacs during the show — it’s always a lot of fun!

Cooper Neill / PFL

PFL Playoffs 1 Main Card on ESPN/ESPN+ (9 p.m. ET):

145 lbs.: Bubba Jenkins vs. Jesus Pinedo

Final result:

205 lbs.: Joshua Silveira vs. Ty Flores

Final result:

145 lbs.: Gabriel Braga vs. Chris Wade

Final result:

205 lbs.: Marthin Hamlet vs. Impa Kasanganay

Final result:

155 lbs.: Elvin Espinoza vs. Keoni Diggs

Final result:

Cooper Neill / PFL

PFL Playoffs 1 ‘Prelims’ Card on ESPN+ (6:30 p.m. ET):

170 lbs.: Thad Jean vs. Ali Omar

Final result:

125 lbs.: Desiree Yanez vs. Lisa Mauldin

Final result:

170 lbs.: Anthony Ivy vs. Carson Hardman

Final result: Anthony Ivy defeats Carson Hardman via submission (rear-naked choke) Round 1, 2:34

125 lbs.: Chelsea Hackett vs. Ky Bennett

Final result: Chelsea Hackett defeats Ky Bennett via submission (rear-naked choke) Round 2, 4:42

205 lbs.: Billy Elekana vs. Chuck Campbell

Final result: Billy Elekana defeats Chuck Campbell via split decision (29x28, 28x29, 29x28)

