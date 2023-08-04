Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just over 24 hours away from its upcoming UFC Nashville: “Sandhagen vs. Font” mixed martial arts (MMA) event, scheduled for tomorrow night (Sat., Aug. 5, 2023) inside Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. UFC Nashville, which airs on both ESPN and ESPN+, will be headlined by the bantamweight showdown between Top 10 contenders Cory Sandhagen and Rob Font. In the UFC Nashville co-main event, former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade battles undefeated Tatiana Suarez.

Before the ESPN and ESPN+ live streams get underway this weekend in “The Volunteer State,” which also includes the light heavyweight showdown between Dustin Jacoby and Kennedy Nzechukwu, all 24 fighters must hit the scale to prove themselves worthy. Note: Tennessee Athletic Commission affords a one-pound allowance in all non-title fights.

The UFC Nashville weigh ins will stream LIVE beginning at 10 a.m. ET. We’ll also have real-time text updates for the “Sandhagen vs. Font” weigh ins listed below, updated as they happen. Remember too that staredowns will commence at the conclusion of today’s ceremonial weigh ins at 6 p.m. ET (watch that video here).

Complete UFC Nashville weigh ins text results below:

UFC Nashville Main Card On ESPN/ESPN+:

140 lbs.: Cory Sandhagen (139.5) vs. Rob Font (139.5)

115 lbs.: Jessica Andrade (115.5) vs. Tatiana Suarez (115.5)

205 lbs.: Dustin Jacoby (205) vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu (205)

145 lbs.: Diego Lopes (145.5) vs. Gavin Tucker (145)

205 lbs.: Tanner Boser (204.5) vs. Aleksa Camur (204)

155 lbs.: Ignacio Bahamondes () vs. Ludovit Klein (156)

UFC Nashville Prelims Card On ESPN/ESPN+:

145 lbs.: Damon Jackson (145.5) vs. Billy Quarantillo (145)

135 lbs.: Raoni Barcelos (135.5) vs. Kyler Phillips (135)

170 lbs.: Carlston Harris (170) vs. Jeremiah Wells (170.5)

145 lbs.: Sean Woodson (146) vs. Dennis Buzukja ()

125 lbs.: Jake Hadley () vs. Cody Durden (125.5)

125 lbs.: Asu Almabaev (125.5) vs. Ode Osbourne (125.5)

