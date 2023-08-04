 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Live: UFC Nashville ceremonial weigh ins video | Sandhagen vs. Font

By Jesse Holland
With the UFC Nashville early (and official) weigh ins already in the books, the promotion will send all 24 fighters back to the stage for the ceremonial festivities, popping off LIVE at 6 p.m. ET in the embedded video above. This marks the final stop before the “Sandhagen vs. Font” MMA event on ESPN and ESPN+ tomorrow night (Sat., Aug. 5, 2023) at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Nashville fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN/ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN/ESPN+ main card start time at 9 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Nashville news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archives here and here. For the updated and finalized “Sandhagen vs. Font” fight card and ESPN/ESPN+ lineup click here.

